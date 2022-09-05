Rehab singer Rihanna was lauded by social media users following news that she helped clean up after having a small party at a restaurant

Reports indicate that the megastar, who was accompanied by a few friends, partied the night away and even asked the staff to stay open just for her

The news had the star's fans praising her for not letting the fact that she is a star get to her head

Rihanna has always been a different kind of celebrity. The star recently trended on social media following news that she helped restaurant staff clean up after having a girls' night out.

Rihanna's fans have showered the singer with praise for helping restaurant staff clean up. Image: @badgalriri.

The new mom is said to have asked the restaurant staff to stay open past their closing time because she still wanted to have fun.

According to Page Six, RiRi, who was accompanied by a group of six ladies, partied the night away, having caviar and popping bottles of champagne until 2 AM. Per the publication, the Diamonds singer rocked laid-back baggy jeans and an oversized jersey.

After partying and enjoying the night with her girlfriends, Rihanna reportedly helped the restaurant staff "clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late."

The star's fans headed to Twitter to react to the news. Many praised her for not allowing her status to get to her head.

@Bluefire said:

"That actually says a lot about her. I mean, I get she was told OK because of who she is, but she didn't act entitled by helping them clean up. That says a lot about her."

@Wail Jones commented:

"How a person treats wait staff tells you a lot about their character!"

@Bel Six noted:

"I think she's authentically cool. Unlike a lot of other celebrities, she doesn't pander to the fans or to the press. She's not needy, she just does what she wants, and keeps some mystique for herself. Helping the staff at this restaurant is definitely cool."

@Demmi11 wrote:

"The normal human thing would be to pay a big tip, which I am sure she did. I bet you she also paid the owner to stay open late. Cleaning up after that is not the bare minimum cause the reason you eat at the restaurant is, so you don't have to clean up afterwards."

@xxHYPOxx said:

"Sooo basically what a normal, courteous person should do? Why do we celebrate celebrities for doing the bare minimum of what a person should do?"

