BBNaija Level-Up lovers, Sheggz and Bella, got fans of the show talking when a video of them emerged on social media

Bella and Sheggz engaged in an unbelievable confrontation as they disagreed over their choice of meals

Sheggz called his girlfriend names and even insulted her for not listening to him; their confrontation sparked mixed reactions online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 lovers, Bella and Sheggz, got social media buzzing after a video of their hilarious argument over food choice emerged online.

In the video, Bella had a face-off with Sheggz when he instructed her not to open a food because he desired to eat it the next day.

Bella didn't listen to him and proceeded to open it. Her decision turned into a serious argument as Sheggz called her a sick person who never listens.

Sheggz used other insulting words and referred to her as a gangster girlfriend. She eventually walked out on him before he called her back for peace talks.

He told her to relax and breathe, but Bella explained her reasons for not listening to his instruction as she claimed not to be eating all the other foods on the table,

Nigerians react to Bella and Sheggz's encounter

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Bella and Sheggz argument over food.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Fashion_magicblog:

"In life when you are dating somebody and he /she talk to people rudely or treat people anyhow always correct them in love because no matter what the person will bring it to you one day."

Only1_ednariches:

"Wahala. And Bella nor wan leave d toxic relationship bcos she nor wan make her fellow housemates laff her. Make dem continue."

Officialkweenjhay:

"She supports his nonsense against other housemates so now that he’s doing it to her ofcourse she’s mute."

Kalisha__:

"Normally if no be biggie house, Bella for don collect tey tey for Sheggz hand."

Bella apologises to Sheggz for her behaviour

Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Bella did her best to cement her relationship with fellow housemate Sheggz forever.

In a clip which made the rounds on social media, Bella disclosed that she is a sweet girl who is easy to love.

She continued by saying that she knows she is stubborn and hopes that Sheggz will be patient enough with her to grow out of it.

Source: Legit.ng