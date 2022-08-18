There was a build of what could be a relationship between two housemates, Groovy and Phyna, during Wednesday's task

Phyna poured out her heart as she complained about how Groovy would rock other girls behind, only to dance leg work with her

The two had this discussion as they held to each other in a warm embrace, which sparked reactions

A ship might be set to sail in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 2 house between Groovy and Phyna.

A video showed Groovy and Phyna in a body-to-body embrace as she poured out her heartfelt pain. This was after their task on Wednesday, August 17.

Groovy and Phyna in a warm embrace. Credit: @groovy @amaka

Source: Instagram

Phyna complained about how Groovy would rock all other girls behind in the house but not her. However, the energy between the two seemed to be going a good way as Groovy gave her what she wanted and more.

Phyna said:

“Groovy you go rock all the girls yansh for big brother e go reach my turn you go dey follow me dance leg work.”

See the video below:

The sweet exchange between Amaka and Groovy during their task seems not to have gone down well with Phyna.

See the exchange between Amaka and Groovy below:

Fans react to Phyna and Groovy's sweet exchange

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the reality show. See them below:

christydcollections:

"But the are cute together make we know lie even thou the ship came as a shock."

vwede_timmy:

"GOD NA BAD THING I DEY DO??HE BE LIKE SAY I DON DEY LOVE DEM TOGETHER."

empress__adesewa:

"Awwwwnnn...all I see is love na only Sabi know wetin no sit right maybe you should change the chair."

somkene_c:

"This thing still dey shook me see someone beauty got disqualified cos of ."

Groovy says he feels sorry about Beauty's disqualification

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-up housemate, Groovy reacted to the disqualification of one of his colleagues, Beauty.

Beauty and Groovy started off well in Biggie's house with many rooting for them to have an enviable relationship before things went south between them.

Their relationship ended when Groovy danced with Chomzy, and she got angry over it, calling him names and throwing her wig at him.

Source: Legit.ng