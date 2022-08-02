BBNaija Level 1 housemate Doyin seems to be having a crush on newly introduced housemate Deji as she hinted at one during their conversation

Doyin denied having anything to do with Level 2 housemate Cyph after they shared a kiss during last weekend's house party

Doyin’s statement has stirred reactions on social media, with many fans and followers of the reality show dragging her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 1 housemate Doyin has stirred reactions online after she denied having anything with Cyph during a conversation with new housemate Deji.

Despite kissing Cyph at the house party on Saturday, July 30, Doyin said there was nothing between them.

Doyin and Cyph made headlines over the weekend when they shared their first kiss a few days into the house, with many assuming it was the start of a relationship between them.

Doyin says there is nothing between her and Cyph. Credit: @dejimorata @doyin @cyph

Source: Instagram

It seems Doyin is interested Deji as she told him she is single and ready to mingle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video below:

Fans react as Doyin denies having anything to do with Cyph

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

slim_adibhen:

"Na man this one come find."

blessingbakare__1:

"Them don dey kiss already wahala."

debby_d_pacesetter:

"I was liking her but this desperation for a companion is cringing that may be her strategy but sincerely it’s not selling her well ‍♀️."

flawlesssaphhire:

"Desperate much... All of them are so Desperate for a ship. Nawa ooooooo... Chomzy wan date deji, Chichi sef wan date Deji."

pretty_melanin:

"But there is nothing between them.. they kissed yeah but they never spoke of a relationship ‍♀️."

ukah_vivian:

"Ashawo dey dis girl eye."

"They will be noisy": Doyin judges Level 2 housemates

The Big Brother Naija Level Up edition started fully, and fans can’t wait for the many dramas that could happen during the show.

On Monday, the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates met for the first as they played the game of Head of House.

However, hours after the game, Doyin of the Level 1 house seems to already have an opinion about them.

Doyin, during a conversation with some of her colleagues in the Level 1 house, said she believes those in the Level 1 house would be so noisy because of the calibre of people she saw during the money game show.

Source: Legit.ng