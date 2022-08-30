Ex-reality TV star and serial entrepreneur Tacha Akide seems to have had enough of currently Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Doyin always talking about her

Tacha recently shared a post on her Insta-story calling out Doyin, accusing her of being obsessed with her

Tacha noted saying all that is left for Doyin to do now is to sleep with her because she's become overtly preoccupied with her instead of focusing on the show

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tacha Akide has taken to her social media platform to call out a housemate in Biggie's house, accusing her of being obsessed with her.

Tacha is the BBNaija housemate who was disqualified and booted off the show after she physically attacked a colleague Mercy Eke.

Tacha Akide calls out BBNaija housemate Doyin and accuses her of obsessing over her. Photo credit: @officialdoyin_/@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Doyin, a new contestant on the reality TV show, during a recent discussion with another housemate Amaka, had said she now understands better why Tacha behaved the way she did during her time on the show and always used to get easily. The slender housemate said:

"I used to feel Tacha caused some of the things for herself but now I fully understand why she was like that, there are some things you can’t control in this house and you just have to flare up."

This statement by Doyin seemed not to have gone down well with Tacha, as she reacted with a quick swipe at her junior colleague, accusing her of obsession. Read Tacha's reply below:

"Doyin or whatever her name is should come f*ck me at this point. Girl is obsessed."

See how netizens reacted to Tacha's call-out:

@ibraheemzainabopeyemi:

"What did doyin say this time around ."

@mira__ch_i_:

"Imagine Say na MAN write this thing about Sheggs or Hermes.... Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh ."

@yisagavy:

Tacha should rest in Jesus name. It's nothing extraordinary to speak about housemates from previous seasons. I trust Doyin when she gets out cuz she will still call anyone's name as long as the need arises

