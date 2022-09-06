Big Brother Naija Level -Up housemate Bella has disclosed in a conversation that she is ready to overlook Sheggz's bad sides just to be with him

According to her, she ants the relationship so badly and Sheggz is perfect for her so she is not ready to end things with him

The way Bella is being treated by her main the house has raised voices of concern online, but Bella seems to be doing just okay

Two housemates who have been constantly talked about in the Level-up house are Bella and Sheggz, all thanks to their turbulent relationship.

Despite how badly she has been treated, Bella revealed to Chichi in a conversation that Sheggz is perfect for her ans she can manage his flaws.

Bella says she can't find another person like Sheggz again Photo credit: @sheggzolusemo/@bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

She continued by saying that she doesn't see herself with another person and she is not ready to let him go because she wants the rlationship so badly.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Bella's confession

t_temms:

"See person pple dey pity ani seh sometimes we girl mumu"

murewa:

"Look at the person we are fighting for. Abeg, I’m tired "

daramatoye:

"I'm worried about the upbringing this babe had. What kind of things has she been hearing for her to feel this way? You will always find someone better."

ikaychi_ohaka:

"They deserve each other actually. because wetin be this?"

kennyhassanatidowu:

"Now I rest person wey I dey fight and pray for said she’s not ready to leave the toxic relationship i quite Bella enjoy "

jenny_ezike:

"Bella is the game. She definitely knows what she is doing "

Bella desperately begs Biggie for special dinner date with Sheggz

Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Bella did all she could to save her crashing relationship with fellow contestant Sheggz.

During her diary session, Bella got the opportunity to talk about her relationship, and she stressed to Biggie that they need a romantic and special dinner date.

According to her, the relationship is falling apart, and they are on the verge of breaking up, problems she thinks a date night with food, drinks, and roses will fix.

Source: Legit.ng