Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Bella has got Nigerians dropping hilarious comments with a favour she asked from Biggie recently

During her diary session, the young lady talked about her strained relationship with Sheggz and stressed the reason Biggie has to consider her request

To show her dedication and how serious she is, Bella noted that even though she doesn't drink, champagne should be provided because she will drink it

Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Bella is doing all she can to save her crashing relationship with fellow contestant Sheggz.

During her diary session, Bella got the opportunity to talk about her relationship, and she stressed to Biggie that they need a romantic and special dinner date.

Nigerians react as Bella begs Biggie for romantic date Photo credit: @bellaokagbue/@sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

According to her, the relationship is falling apart, and they are on the verge of breaking up, problems she thinks a date night with food, drinks, and roses will fix.

Bella also mentioned that she wants champagne and wine as part of the package, and even though she doesn't drink, she would at the dinner.

Reactions to Bella's requests

manlikekayyy:

"Asper this is love island."

mobolar__:

"Bella think say she dey vacation she want orishirishi on her date with sheggz with just 600 Abeg naira they paid bella no kill me abeg."

joy_u_patricks:

"I don't drink but I will drink E for Energy"

sylvias_bonnets:

"Maybe she thinks this is 90 days show on tlc. "

t.o_r_i_:

"Make big brother waste money do dinner date for relationship wey no go still last okomwen !"

michelle_ani_:

"So it’s dinner that will make you guys okay this one never ready."

t.o_r_i_:

"Them don turn biggie to party planner a whole biggie"

eloketitilayo:

"This sets no respects for biggie na only errands una like to dey send am"

Bella apologises to Sheggz for her behaviour

Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Bella did her best to cement her relationship with fellow housemate Sheggz forever.

In a clip which made the rounds on social media, Bella disclosed that she is a sweet girl who is easy to love.

She continued by saying that she knows she is stubborn and hopes that Sheggz will be patient enough with her to grow out of it.

