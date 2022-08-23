BBNaija’s Daniella has stirred reactions from fans of the show on social media after seemingly porting to a new lover in the house

A clip making the rounds captured Daniella in bed with fellow male housemate Dotun, and this stirred reactions, considering her relationship with evicted housemate, Khalid

However, fans managed to dig up another video showing the moment Dotun told Deji that Daniella mentioned her relationship with Khalid

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)'s Daniella, Dotun and evicted housemate, Khalid, are currently trending in the online community.

Drama started after a video showing the moment Daniella shared a bed with her male housemate, Dotun, surfaced online.

Daniella joins Dotun in bed.

Source: Instagram

A portion of the video appeared suggestive, with many people wondering if Daniella had already moved on from her evicted lover, Khalid.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

awurabenaunbreakable said:

"You see those innocent decent looking girls they are dangerous!"

linus_wayne24 said:

"Daniella na xender Promax. Just connect and have fun ."

mz_annabella00 said:

"Pls someone should tell biggie to tell her to respect herself Abeg! Haba!"

stenoh_vd said:

"Daniella go reach everybody."

queen_porsh_1 said:

"Pls daniella should not do this plskhalid will be broken."

Dotun clears the air

Amid the conversation, another video popped up showing the moment Dotun had a discussion with Deji about his time spent with Daniella.

According to him, the female housemate made it clear that she still has something going with Khalid.

Watch the housemates speak below:

More reactions from fans of the show:

@dedolapo__ said:

"Ok! Dotun don confirm say nothing sup. I actually didn't think anything happened before sha. At the end of the day, she is in a game, she must play."

@Tired_Niger1an said:

"Wait o..even Deji wanted to move to Daniella. God abeg ."

@CalebChom said:

"And he told Dotun it's his job to now take Khalid out of her mind especially cos Khalid is not here. If she truely like Khalid like that, she will stop entertaining them like that. Khalid is out there fighting for her o."

@meemzy04 said:

"Even deji also he wanted to move to her when he reach level 2 and that Amaka n Phyna went to tell chichi abt it."

Khalid denies getting down with Daniella, says it was aggressive kissing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Evicted BBNaija Level-Up housemate, Khalid, sparked hilarious reactions online when he spoke about his relationship with Daniella.

Khalid, during an interview, insisted that he never had int*mate time with Daniella but admitted that they are both in love.

He also insisted that his body is a temple and what they had was just an aggressive kissing session.

