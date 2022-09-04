The Level Up housemates of the Big Brother Naija show had yet another Saturday Night filled with good music and good vibes

Videos from the party see the housemates having a good time with the couples sharing romantic moments on the dance floor

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the events of the night, which saw couples fight and makeup

One thing that stands out about the Level Up edition of the Big Brother Naija show is the number of people pairing up as couples in the house.

Well, the housemates recently had fun at the recent Saturday Night party on September 3, and as expected, it was one night filled with interesting moments from different housemates.

The Saturday night party was drama-packed. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Daniella and Dotun seemed to have 'crossed the line' again, Hermes and Allysyn hashed out some party drama, Sheggz and Bella fought and made up (for the umpteenth time), and Groovy and Phyna didn't seem to need space after all.

Take a look at some of the drama you may have missed from the party night:

1. Groovy and Phyna lock lips on the dance floor

The couple who have been giving fans quite a lot of reasons to talk were seen dishing out serious PDA on the dance floor.

While it is expected of couples to make out, it was quite an interesting development, seeing as only hours ago, Groovy had demanded space from Phyna. Apparently, he was unhappy with the behaviour she exhibits when she drank.

Well, it appears the couple seemed to have come to an agreement.

2. Dotun and Daniella make out

Despite stating she'd be more practical in dealing with Dotun by setting her boundaries and following them up by creating distance between the two of them, Daniella has fallen right back in.

The beautiful housemate who had quite a steamy thing going with Khalid before his exit was spotted making out with Dotun outside the party.

So much for those boundaries.

3. Afterparty drama featuring Shegzz and Bella

On yet another episode of 'Keeping Up with Shella', the couple were once again seen arguing - this time in the toilet.

Following their time at the party, Sheggz started the issue by stating he doesn't like how Bella treats him in public. This led to an argument with Sheggz threatening to end the relationship and go back to his ex.

Bella did not like this and wasted no time in expressing her displeasure.

4. Sheggz apologises to Bella

Well, the drama ended with Sheggz going down on his knees to apologise for threatening to go back to his ex.

He stated he was only joking, asking Bella to forgive him.

5. Hermes and Allyson discuss boundaries on the dance floor

In this clip, Hermes expressed his displeasure at Allysyn dancing with Deji and Bryann.

Allysyn, on the other hand, made it known she also didn't like the fact that he danced with Chomzy.

Well, the Level Up housemates made sure to come through with the drama at yet another party night!

