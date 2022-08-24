It's not the first to see ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars declare their support for new housemates on the show, and the latest to do so is Pere Egbi

Pere Egbi, one of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates of season 6, Shine Ya Eyes edition, is the first ex-star of the show to declare his official support for a contestant currently in the house.

The professional actor took to his Twitter handle to publicly announce that from now on, he is officially Team Bryann.

Ex-BBNaija star Pere Egbi declares him officially team Bryann Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@bryannonly

Source: Instagram

Pere, who had earlier in the season, contemplated throwing his weight behind the only married housemate on the show Kess before Biggie evicted him.

However, he has now come out in support of Bryann, noting that the young singer reminded him so much of himself when he was younger. He described Bryann as a bundle of talent.

Though Pere noted that he still has three other housemates on his list that he is supporting to win the grand prize, Bryann tops the list of his choices.

Read Pere's tweet below:

"Officially team Bryann. And there’s three other housemates on my list. Bryann reminds me so much of myself in my 20’s. He’s such a bunch of Talent. Luv you dude."

See how netizens reacted to Pere's tweet declaring his support for Bryann:

@AmaSwit16:

"U can join Danielle on ur list, if she is not der already @ myGeneral."

@Kidochukwu13:

"Jobless dudu, if the America u claimed u are no favor u come back abeg."

@nwadiwoman:

"Una done start how he take remind u of yourself? U Dey sing song?."

@Frisky_Blaq:

"General is now behind Big Baby Brii oya do anyhow make you collect."

@likkle79:

"I'm dissapointed in u @PereEgbi though after supporting u with my time, vote and projecting u on twitter. Bryann is like Whitemoney. He had the fanbase b4 entering the bbnaija show. U were no near them but we made it happened for u. Go for the odd one like how we came for u."

