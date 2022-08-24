BBNaija housemate Bryann has drawn a lot of Nigerian celebrities to himself after he displayed his music prowess in the house

Bryann was given a task to drop a song, which he performed exceptionally and has gotten the attention of the likes of Don Jazzy, Ebuka, among others

Many fans and followers of the housemate are now encouraging him to sing more often to win more people to himself

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Bryann may be the next reality star to storm the Nigerian music industry.

This comes as Bryann, an upcoming singer, showed off his singing prowess in the house as he stunned many celebrities who applauded him.

Bryann draws many to him with his talent. Credit: @donjazzy @ebukauchendu @bryann

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video from his performance via his page, the handler wrote:

“Congratulations to Bryann You could tell Big baby brii missed being in the studio, effortlessly giving grammy worthy performance with some vocal dexterity.”

See the post below:

Don Jazzy, Ebuka others hail Bryann

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ezeqwesiri

"BRYANN is the best artist/musician to ever grace BBNAIJA as a HM. Superstar Bryann will go places ."

rubyneetah:

"Mavin calling the boyyy."

__miola:

"Big baby brii isn't called a superstar for nothing!!."

marybestasikhia:

"U too do my guyhe did not come to play, even biggie feel am."

t_billiz:

"Small challenge oo, Brian carry Grammy level come oo."

coco_mz__:

"I’m proud of you baby bri ❤️❤️❤️. Your voice is heavenly ."

glimzhouse1:

"Is it just me why is bryann voice giving me goosebumps….."

mz_wendybaby:

"Big baby bri ❤️ for a reason! He sang with his soul Win well deserved Pin my comment Pls !"

officialjuniorbillionz:

"Bryann performance this night for this closeup task na fire Big baby Brii killed it.❤️ I was just screaming from here ."

Bryann and Phynna engaged in heated exchange over collective task rehearsal

There was a drama between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 2 housemates Bryann and Phyna during the collective task wager rehearsals.

The issues seem to have started due to a misunderstanding between Bryann and Phyna about how to get it done

Bryann was seen standing in front of other housemates as he spoke about how they needed to work together, but he said something that got Phyna angry, as she walked in with a towel and scolded him, which led to the two throwing abusive words at each.

Source: Legit.ng