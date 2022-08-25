BBNaija Level-Up star, Bryann shared a piece of very personal information about himself during his latest diary session

The reality star noted that his parents are no longer together, a topic he doesn't really like to talk about

He also noted that he is closer to his mother and a number of Bryann's fans have reacted differently to his emotional session

Children don't like it when their parents are no more together and they always get emotional talking about it.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star, Bryann is not an exception as he shared an insight into his family life during his diary session.

Bryann opens up about his parents. Credit: @bryannonly

Source: Instagram

Bryann revealed that he had a conversation about his family with Doyin, but he hasn't really said much about his dad, even on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the emotional session, he revealed that his parents are divorced, and he is closer to his mum, unlike his dad who he doesn't really talk much about their relationship.

Watch the video of his dairy session below:

Nigerians react to Bryann's interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Bryann's revelation about his relationship with his parents.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Emeraldmax7:

"I just wish we can hug him and tell him he has the biggest force ever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ sending him lots of love."

Delightisweird:

"I legit love Bryan so much and I pray he wins this seasons money. He's super talented and real, God bless him."

Kukkirizamary:

"Mum Bryann thanks for parting good morals in your son."

Vain_nenyo_majesty:

"I dropped a tear or two. Dear Bryann, it’s ok to cry. Cry and feel better, you don’t have to be tough you know? We love you regardless."

Merit_bella1:

"It got me so emotional ,be strong for us Bryann we gat you ."

Pere declares himself officially team Bryann

Legit.ng previously reported that it is not the first to see ex-BBNaija stars declare their support for new housemates on the show, and Pere Egbi has picked his favourite in the Level-Up house.

The former housemate took to social media to declare his official support for Bryann, the young singer who is building his fanbase.

Pere wrote on his Twitter page that Bryann reminds him so much of himself when he was in his 20s, describing him as a bundle of talent.

Source: Legit.ng