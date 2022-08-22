Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), season7 housemate Khalid has apologised to his family and loved ones for his indecent behaviour during his stay in Biggie's house

Khalid made this compassionate apology while on the BBNaija eviction Vodcast hosted by Elozonam

However, he did try to clarify during the interview that he never had intercourse with Daniella as it is popularly believed

One of the recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates, Khalid Ismail Ahalu, has for the first time shown remorse for some of his antics during his stay in Biggie's house.

During a recent interview session with former BBNaija star Elozonam on the latest episode of the eviction Vodcast, Khalid spoke about his time in Biggie's house.

He continues to deny that he ever had the type of extreme intimacy publicly prevalent with his love interest on the show, Daniella.

Khalid was on the show with another housemate who was also recently evicted, Ilebaye. She revealed during the show that she was the one who brought them together after noticing their connection.

Khalid asks family for forgiveness

However, despite denying that he and Daniella didn't get down in-between the sheets, Khalid still apologised to his family and loved ones for putting himself and his love interest in such a position that gave the public a false impression of their actions.

The ex-housemate also added that it was expected, and only those who go on a show like BBNaija could genuinely understand.

To further prove his innocence, Ahalu added that he had set boundaries on drinking, smoking, or explicit act before going on the show, and he didn't do any of that.

Watch a clip of Khalid and Daniella together in bed in an aggressive kissing mode below:

See how netizens reacted to the above video clip:

@charlseinnocent:

"Danielle is a good girl, just type ofperson she is when it come to emotional feels she fall easily,it does not make her a bad person ."

@merlinda_williams:

"Person go just the knack for live show… her parents will be so disappointed….you better win de money o…..Ana e zuzu."

@fabrics_joint:

"This is too much na . Like they dont care anymore so he now climb her is no more from the back."

