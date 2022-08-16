Former Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi has thrown his weight behind Level Up housemate Kess to win the show

The reality star, on his Twitter page, asked fans of the show not to vote out Kess, saying he needed to win the prize

Even though many of the fans believed Kess’ time in the house was up, Pere had told them it was too early for the married man to go home

A former Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi has said Level Up housemate Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu better known as Kess, must not leave the show now.

Kess and other housemates in the Level two house have been put up for possible eviction by Head of House Eloswag and could be leaving the BBNaija house on Sunday night if he doesn’t get enough votes.

Ex-BBaija housemate Pere supports Kess to win N100m. Credit: @PereEgbi @iammahdgreat

Source: Instagram

However, fans of the show had complained that Kess wasn’t giving them enough content to keep him on the show.

Kess is the only married housemate on the show, and many think this is restricting him from entertaining the viewers.

Ex-BBNaija star Pere thinks otherwise as he said it was too early for Kess to leave the show.

According to the General, the fact that he is married and has just lost his son is enough reason for him to win the N100 million grand prize.

He wrote: “So are y’all really going to send Kess home right now? I say keep him in the house still. Kess must not leave that house o.”

Check out his tweets below:

More reactions to Pere's tweet

PurpleRay4:

"He isn't coming home with any bag General and you know it. He needs to go. He doesn't have content."

SiamaLov:

"What General means,Kess is so competitive nd level 2 needs him for that."

Nuella04:

"Even he stays,he wont win.but it will be nice to still win some task money b4 going home so it wont be a lose lose situation."

Amarae39:

"I concur, the wife would prefer he comes back with the money. Why are people speaking for the wife. If she really wants her husband back she would have informed Biggie please let my husband come home u neeed him etc."

Pere defends Khalid and Daniella’s act in bed, chides those criticising them

Legit.ng also reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere also reacted to the trending topic of Daniella and Khalid caught in the act in the Big Brother Naija house.

The reality star who took to his Twitter page to share his views told Nigerians to stop criticising the BBNaija Level Up housemates.

According to Pere, all those criticising Daniella and Khalid aren’t better than them, and he said they should let the housemates be.

Source: Legit.ng