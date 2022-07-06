The Big Brother Naija reality television show started on March 5th, 2006 and has featured 120 housemates for the past six seasons

Many of these former housemates, who didn't even win, got the fame and were talks of the town at a time

Many of these popular former stars who were once famous have since gone under the radar and are now living simple low-profile lives

Even though it is widely believed that participating in the popular Big Brother Naija reality television show is a shortcut to fame, attention or publicity, we have had former housemates who got the fame, but today, we cannot say the same about them.

Despite getting the much-needed attention and popularity, some former housemates have decided to keep a low profile after the show, while some went into oblivion without even knowing.

Today, Legit.ng will look at eight popular former Big Brother Naija housemates who are now living simple private lives.

1. Joe:

Joseph Abdllah, a Creative Director, was a housemate in season 4 of the Big Brother Naija show. He became famous while in the house for two reasons. Firstly, his Herbert Macaulay's style of moustache made everyone question if he was related in any way to the great nationalist.

He was also popular in the house because of his talents. He is an artist and creative director and loves creating props.

He was rumoured to have designed the interior of the Big Brother Naija season 6. However, he is the type that keeps a low profile and is not into the showbiz kind of life.

2. BrightO

Popularly known by many as the 'Lord Baelish' of the Big Brother Naija lockdown edition, Ezekiel Bright Osemudianme, also known as BrightO, is a sailor and hails from Edo State.

He became popular on social media because of the kind of strategy of being double-faced and cunning, similar to the movie Game of Throne's Lord Baelish.

Many thought BrightO would enjoy a long reign even outside the house, but he is one of those housemates who has since gotten out of the house under the radar.

3. Rico Swavey

New York City-based singer and rapper Patrick Fakoya Singer, popularly known as Rico Swavey, was one of the famous faces of the Big Brother Naija show in 2018.

He was known for his cooking skills while in the house and because of his 'fine boy' look.

However, Rico Swavey, since leaving the house, has not been getting the popularity as was projected while on the show.

4. Frodd

His real name is Chukwuemeka Okoye; Frodd is an investment adviser and sales executive from Anambra State.

He was one of the most famous housemates in Big Brother Naija season 4 and was famous for being the luckiest housemate on the show as he escaped many evictions, making the top 3.

Frodd was also popular for his complicated relationship with his fellow housemate Esther. He fame outside the house for some time but has since decided to live a private life for reasons best known to him.

5. Bassey

Bassey Ekpenyoung was one of the famous faces in the second season of Big Brother Naija.

The Cross River-born actor and fitness coach was popular in the house for his athletic body and his injection into the house with fellow housemate DebbieRise by Biggie.

He still does his thing as a bodybuilder but has been doing this silently and also features in Nollywood movies once in a while.

6. Miracle

Miracle Igbokwe was the winner of Big Brother Naija season 3, a pilot and model from Imo State. Miracle was very popular on the show, and everybody loved him.

However, he was never an entertainer; hence, it was no surprise he has kept a low profile since winning the show in 2018.

One would expect the winner of such a popular show to stay relevant and popular after the show. Still, to the surprise of many, Miracle returned to South Africa in 2019 to pursue his dream of becoming an instrument-rated pilot at an aviation school.

One recent news about him was about some controversies surrounding his marriage to a United States-based woman known as Adeaze.

7. Thin Tall Tony

Edet Anthony Offiong being his real name, Thin Tall Tony was a housemate in Big Brother Naija season 2.

He is an On-Air-Personality, actor and choreographer from Cross River State. TTT was the oldest housemate in the house that season.

He became popular in the house because of his cheerful attitude and romantic relationship with fellow housemate Bisola Aiyeola.

TTT is also one of the housemates that have kept a low profile even though he was a famous face during his time in the Big Brother House.

