Reality star Ifu Ennada has revealed one of the things she can't do for Nigeria, and one of them is going on hunger strike

This comes after Ifu had promised to observe a three days hunger striker if Nigeria lost to Ghana in the world cup qualifiers

The reality star has now said she wants to add weight as Ghana beat the Super Eagles to secure a spot to play in the 2022 World Cup

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Ifu Ennada is among some Nigerians who have changed the vow they made before the game between Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday, March 29.

Recall that Nigeria hosted Ghana in the second leg of the world cup qualifiers in 2022, but the game ended in a 1-1 draw as the Super Eagles lost a spot to play in Qatar later this year.

Ifu Ennada says she can’t starve herself for Nigeria. Credit: @Ifuennada

Source: Instagram

Before the match, Ifu vowed to go on a three-day hunger strike should the Black Stars of Ghana win the match.

She wrote via her Instastory:

"If Ghana win us for our house, I no go chop for three days, Abeg o."

Following the match's outcome, the reality star discarded her vow as she said she couldn't go on hunger strike because of Nigeria or the Super Eagles.

She wrote:

"Thank you guys for the support, I can't starve myself cos of Nigeria or the Super Eagles, I'm trying to add weight."

See the post below:

Nigerians laugh at Ifu Ennada

Some people were spotted in the comment section dropping laughing emojis. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

moyin_bob1:

"The match ended in a draw."

shes_spotless:

"Lmao."

Daniel Regha tackles Nasty Blaq for posting Ghana attire

Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha fired at social media made comedian Nasty Blaq after the latter shared a photo of himself in Ghanaian attire alongside actress Yvonne Nelson shortly after the Super Eagles lost to the Black Stars of Ghana.

The match's outcome left many Nigerians angry, and Regha believed it was wrong for Nasty to use the moment to chase clout.

According to the popular Twitter user, Nasty needs to learn to read the room.

