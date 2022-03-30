Media personality Frank Edoho didn’t go easy on Ghanaian influencer Kaly Jay for attempting to rub in the Super Eagle’s recent defeat

Edoho took time out to respond to a tweet from the social media influencer aimed at mocking Nigerians

The media personality’s responses sparked reactions from fellow Nigerians in the online community

Nigerians and Ghanaians are fond of bantering on social media and the recent outcome of Nigeria vs Ghana game created yet another avenue for many to talk.

Ghanaian social media influencer, Kaly Jay, took the first shot as he embarked on a troll mission directed at Nigerians who are still nursing their heartbreak from the Super Eagle’s defeat.

Frank Edoho banters trolls over Super Eagles' defeat. Photo: @johnrich222/@frankedoho/@ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

In a series of tweets, the influencer threw jabs at Nigerians and even made a comment about eagles not being able to fly over stars in the sky.

See his tweets below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Edoho steps in

Known for his legendary clap backs especially when it comes to football banter, media personality Frank Edoho took the time to respond to a tweet from Jay.

See the exchange between the two below:

The popular TV host also clamped down on another Ghanaian who made a pass at the Super Eagles.

See tweet below:

Nigerians hail Edoho

OMO IGBO✨ said:

"And frank did it again."

@Nnebuogo_ukpe said:

"Uncle Frank doing the lord's work."

@Olorun_Phemmy said:

"Uncle Frank thanks for stepping in . Ds people yaff banter us taya."

@bosahemmanuel1 said:

"Uncle frank you are a national treasure."

@GuyAhmadi said:

"Uncle Frank alone is enough for Ghana let alone Nigerians."

Cubana Chiefpriest spotted looking downcast during Super Eagles game

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest was among patriotic Nigerians who went for the option of watching Nigeria versus Ghana match in Abuja.

A friend captured the entertainer on TV looking downcast and sent the video to the popular celebrity barman.

Cubana shared the video on his Instagram page and some of his followers were seen in the comment section consoling him.

One of his followers wrote:

"Even before the match start ezemoyou knew we aren’t going to be happy at the end..Na why you be ezemo the eyes of the people."

Source: Legit.ng