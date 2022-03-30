Global site navigation

He Should Stop Watching Soccer: Video Shows Man Who Couldn’t Keep Still During Football Match, Nigerians React
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A man who was so engrossed in a football match could not keep calm in his seat as he responded to the tension on the pitch
  • Just as his team was about to make headway during the game, the man kept kicking his legs in a disturbing way
  • Many Nigerians who commented on the video said the tension is too unhealthy for him and he may be on the brink of a hypertension

A short video shared on Facebook, showing an ardent football lover watching a match has stirred reactions on social media.

In the clip, the football lover could not keep still in his seat. The way he sat made him look like a man who was about to convulse with emotions if the match did not go his way.

The man kept kicking his legs.
The football lover could not keep still in his seat. Photo source: Ayo Ojeniyi
Source: Facebook

Hypertension is real

At a point, he was almost going to fall off before people erupted in joy at a goal. His expression changed suddenly as he celebrated.

Many people who reacted to the video shared by a Facebook user, Ayo Ojeniyi, advised against watching football as they said that hypertension is real.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nwafor Mccollins said:

"I don't just like football at all."

Folorunsho Samuel said:

"Kilode. you better don't kill yourself."

Olajide Adubiaran said:

"This one dey joke with stroke I swear."

Prince Sunday Olu Obafemi said:

"Allow him to kill himself over unserious super chicken."

Oludayo Idowu said:

"Exactly. I lost a dear friend and brother to heart attack when watching the last match Super Eagles played during African Cup of Nations in Cameroun."

Shitta S Omogbolahan said:

"That's how I almost lost my life in 2006 when Chelsea played their first champions league final in moscow against Manchester United. Since then I don't watch penalty again."

Ayo Siyanbola Senior said:

"He needs counseling or a total withdrawal from watching football contests. He is playing with fire by the act."

Lady pulls off Nigerian jersey in anger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who did not like how the Super Eagles performed at the World Cup Qualifier match held on Tuesday, March 29, reacted in a funny way.

With a face that showed displeasure, the lady sitting amid other spectators at the Abuja stadium pulled off her Nigerian jersey.

A caption layered on her video read:

"Stupid jersey, make dem pay me back my ticket money."

