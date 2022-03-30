A man who was so engrossed in a football match could not keep calm in his seat as he responded to the tension on the pitch

Just as his team was about to make headway during the game, the man kept kicking his legs in a disturbing way

Many Nigerians who commented on the video said the tension is too unhealthy for him and he may be on the brink of a hypertension

A short video shared on Facebook, showing an ardent football lover watching a match has stirred reactions on social media.

In the clip, the football lover could not keep still in his seat. The way he sat made him look like a man who was about to convulse with emotions if the match did not go his way.

The football lover could not keep still in his seat. Photo source: Ayo Ojeniyi

Hypertension is real

At a point, he was almost going to fall off before people erupted in joy at a goal. His expression changed suddenly as he celebrated.

Many people who reacted to the video shared by a Facebook user, Ayo Ojeniyi, advised against watching football as they said that hypertension is real.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nwafor Mccollins said:

"I don't just like football at all."

Folorunsho Samuel said:

"Kilode. you better don't kill yourself."

Olajide Adubiaran said:

"This one dey joke with stroke I swear."

Prince Sunday Olu Obafemi said:

"Allow him to kill himself over unserious super chicken."

Oludayo Idowu said:

"Exactly. I lost a dear friend and brother to heart attack when watching the last match Super Eagles played during African Cup of Nations in Cameroun."

Shitta S Omogbolahan said:

"That's how I almost lost my life in 2006 when Chelsea played their first champions league final in moscow against Manchester United. Since then I don't watch penalty again."

Ayo Siyanbola Senior said:

"He needs counseling or a total withdrawal from watching football contests. He is playing with fire by the act."

