Social media made comedian Nasty Blaq has sparked reactions on social media after he shared a photo of himself in Ghanaian attire

This comes after Nigeria lost to Ghana in Abuja in the world cup qualifiers set to take place in Qatar later this year

Reacting, popular Twitter user Daniel Regha tackled Nasty as he said he needs to learn when to chase clout

Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha has fired at social media made comedian Nasty Blaq after the latter shared a photo of himself in Ghanaian attire alongside actress Yvonne Nelson shortly after the Super Eagles lost to the Black Stars of Ghana.

Daniel Regha tackles Nasty Blaq for posting Ghana attire after Nigeria's defeat.

The match's outcome has left many Nigerians angry, and Regha believed it was wrong for Nasty to use the moment to chase clout.

According to the popular Twitter user, Nasty needs to learn to read the room.

He wrote:

"Nasty Blaq if u think posing as a Ghanaian after Nigeria's elimination from the WC is entertaining, it's not; On the contrary it's a very s!lly act cos u are portraying urself as a cheap sellout. Quit chasing clout & learn to read the room, cos there's a time for everything."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Regha's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerians, see them below:

oritse_david:

"I usually do not agree with him but I do on this one. It’s not funny this time."

eke_smith:

"So since he has posted the picture months before yesterday game what do you want him to do now?"

mori_of_lagos:

"They will still beat this Daniel one day."

nubiaorganics:

"Regha be chilling out. I think this pic was taken weeks before the match."

_therealbecca_:

"Idg did he tell you that’s the reason he posted the picture??…Abeg make Daniel rest."

Williams Uchemba says Nigeria's defeat to Ghana may have been for good

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba reacted to the Super Eagles' defeat to the Black Stars of Ghana, which saw the former lose a place to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Uchemba stressed that the defeat may have been a good thing as it would help Nigerians focus their attention on the pressing issues in the country.

According to the actor, about 1000 people are unaccounted for in the country, and some people are acting like it is normal.

