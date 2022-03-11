Popular TV presenter Morayo Brown gave a different perspective during a show about Mercy Aigbe's marriage to Adekaz who happens to be another woman's husband

A troll tackled her, claiming Morayo is friends with the Nollywood actress, which is why she chose to be supportive of the latter's decision to marry Adekaz

Morayo, in her response, revealed she is not friends with Mercy and only aired her perspective as the moderator of the show to give the topic a balance

Popular TV presenter and moderator Morayo Brown has responded to a troll who tackled her over the perspective she gave on Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's marriage to popular marketer Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz on her show.

The troll who tagged Morayo's husband to the social media post claimed the TV presenter was a disgrace for airing her view.

TV Presenter Morayo Brown says Mercy Aigbe is not her friend. Credit: @Morayobrown @Mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In response to the call out, Morayo said she was only performing her job as a moderator as she revealed she was not a friend to Mercy Aigbe as claimed by the troll.

Morayo said:

"@realmercyaigbe is not my friend. She reached out to me when we previously took this matter on the show to share her side. It is this same narrative that gullible Nigerians will adopt to say we are friends.''

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Morayo Brown replies troll

Many of the fans and followers of the TV presenter have since taken to her comment section to reply.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

beeceeugboh:

"Mo please ignore. As if I knew this would be an issue today. We all need to learn to being civil with people who don’t share our views. This people don’t know that we are working and all sides must be heard no matter how unpopular. @morayobrown take the high road sis! You bring value to the world❤️❤️."

segun_odebiyi:

"Some people erroneously attached the characters of some Nollywood actors to their real life. A moderators can deliberately follow unpopular opinion just to get some reaction."

hurnniemix:

"Even me didn’t agree with your point of view on mercy’s issue, but it hasn’t gotten to the extent of reigning insults and tagging her husband. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and only the people involved and God knows the exact truth. Nigerians sha."

dianafizz:

"@morayobrown , don't let her comment get to you. Is obvious she is a bitter soul. May she find peace and healing for her soul."

