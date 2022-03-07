Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has revealed how her daughter Michelle reacted to her latest marriage to Kazim Adeoti, also known as Adekaz

Mercy revealed her daughter was the first to hear about her marriage to Adekaz, stressing that she told her it would be her last marriage

The actress revealed her daughter is an emotional person, and they have gone through a lot together

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been in the news for the past few weeks following her marriage to Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz.

In the latest statement, Mercy had revealed how her daughter and first child, Michelle reacted when she first to her she was giving marriage another go.

Mercy Aigbe reveals her marriage to Kazim Adeoti will be her last. Source: @realmercyaigbe

The Yoruba actress had previously ended her marriage to Lanre Gentry before marrying Kazim.

In a recent interview with Media Room Hib, Mercy revealed her daughter was the first to know about her plan to remarry.

To convince Michelle, who she described as an emotional person, of her marriage plan, Mercy gave an assurance that her marriage to Kazim would be her last.

Mercy Aigbe said:

“The first person I spoke to was my daughter when she came home for holiday. I told her I’m going to give marriage another shot, and that will be my last. At first, she asked if I really wanted to do that because she is a very emotional person. We have gone through a whole lot together. We have cried and laughed together. She has watched me go through a lot of trauma.”

