BBNaija season 5 star, Erica Nlewedim has expressed her displeasure about some fans' activities, who took their fanatism to the extreme

The reality star revealed that some fans sent gifts to her mother to get information from the woman about her

She further blasted that most of the fans are Kiddrica shippers and declared that she doesn't appreciate such gifts, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim has hit out as some fans who are going the extra mile to get familiar with her.

The reality star took to her Twitter handle to rant about how some of the Kiddrica shippers chose to spoil her mother with gifts just to get information from the woman about her.

Erica calls our Kiddrica shippers. Credit: @ericanlewedim @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

She termed the approach as a weird one and hinted the fans have been sending similar gifts to her father as well.

Erica also got discouraged by the fact that the fanbase is the frenemy one as she urged them to stop the act:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"It’s not Elites it’s the frenemy fan base. Stop it! Kiddrica fan base to be precise, stop it! I don’t appreciate it in anyway."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react differently to Erica's rant

A number of Erica's followers have reacted differently to her rant on Twitter, most of them wish to know the exact people that are contacting her parents with gifts.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

ExplainingErica:

"In this tweet, Erica express her displeasure with certain extension of the Elite fanbase, who have chosen to use gifts as an avenue to get information from her mother."

Favour_4life:

"My problem is not even them sending gifts, my problem is the insult she always receive from them as if she begged them for it."

SirDex101:

"I promise to stop when u pick my call."

NyambeTbh:

"People should learn to respect other People's privacy !! And to make the matters worse they had to involve the mother,like who does that."

Traceey_1:

"3 days to her birthday, please shippers of the most high don't annoy her because we won't take it."

Redefin61495274:

"All ships that year are all scattered in pieces. Even what they called the ultimate ship. Let her rest abeg."

Kiddwaya urges Erica to go ahead with marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija season 5 housemates, Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya seemed to have not gotten over each other.

Erica revealed her intentions to get married after watching a love series and Kiddwaya gave her hilarious reply.

Kidd told her to go ahead and their fans reacted massively to their lovely exchange, some of them suggested that they should rekindle their lost love.

Source: Legit.ng