Comic star Helen Paul has humoured her fans and followers on social media after sharing an adorable video on Instagram

The entertainer explained that she decided to spend time with her kids after treating herself to a hot meal of ‘eba’

The video racked in several hilarious reactions from many in her comment section with people telling her to play safe

Comedian Helen Paul isn’t one to show off her family members all the time but she recently sent her fans and followers gushing with a cute family video.

The entertainer who now doubles as an academician was seen in the backyard of her US home playing with her kids.

Helen Paul and son playing on trampoline in video. Photo: @itshelenpaul

Source: Instagram

Helen explained that she decided to join the boys after treating herself to a hot meal of ‘eba’. In the video, the yuppy mummy joined one of her sons on a trampoline that was set up behind their house.

The humour merchant and her son took turns to jump on the trampoline but she quickly realised that it was hard to keep up with the energy of her son.

Check out the video as shared by her below:

Reactions from Helen's fans

kolaomoadeneye said:

"You wanna bambam? You wanna jump with the big boyz."

ashandy18 said:

"Careful oo, Don't let it come out of your nose oo."

tianbakiddies said:

"This jump is actually needed to make the EBA digest well."

loveth_nowe_obas said:

"You over eat the eba, see nah you no fit even jump well."

zeespice59 said:

"This just brightened my day."

apparelbydamzyfabrics said:

"Na real bekun bekun be this ooocorrect Dr.keep bouncing in d Lord."

super_omolola said:

"All d Amala and Ewedu u ate in Nigeria recently must give way by fire by force."

