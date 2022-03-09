Celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, has shared a post with her followers on social media in a bid to inspire them

The photographer was spotted posing inside a lecture hall of the Loughborough University in the United Kingdom

Dakolo accompanied the photo post with a caption in which she told those who care to listen that nothing is too late

Singer Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, has commenced another academic journey and she recently took to Instagram with a post letting her followers know.

The celebrity photographer shared a picture that captured her posing inside a lecture hall at Loughborough University in the UK where she is currently studying.

Celebrity photographer Bukola Dakolo returns to school in UK. Photo: @busoladakolo

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied her post, the photographer stressed that nothing is ever too late in the mind of those who are willing.

She wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Nothing is too late in the mind of someone who is willing. Just be willing."

Dakolo equally told her followers to flood her comment section with stories of bold steps they have taken in life.

See her post below:

Busola's followers react

askdamz said:

"It's never too late, yes! God speed and success in this endeavor in Jesus name."

nnadozie_judith said:

"Going back to school to study guidance and counseling. and it's a dream come through."

uwailaomoigui said:

"A switch in my career. Moved to a completely different role and it's been challenging but productive."

thebookmarketng said:

"Awww congratulations ❤️. We are wishing you the best in your learning journey. We love to see it ❤️."

jaunty_jane said:

"I applied for Masters degree program at Uniport and got admitted. I don't know to go about the finances yet but it felt like the right thing to do and I believe God will make a way."

lomeedarfresh said:

"Awww that’s my university…literally the best congratulations.. you will definitely love your stay there."

Bella Shmurda begged to return to LASU to complete his degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Music star, Bella Shmurda, received an inspiring message from his school LASU, where he was begged to return for his degree.

According to the school, the singer needs to come back to class and complete his education despite the success he has had in his career.

It however appears like Bella is not ready to return to the classroom as he replied to the school with a shade.

Source: Legit.ng