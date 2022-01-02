BBNaija star, Nengi Hampson, was blown away by her fans with numerous gifts on her 24th birthday

The reality star turned 24 on January 1, 2022, and her fans made it a very memorable one with mouthwatering gifts

Nengi was given N10 million, four huge money cakes, series of flower bouquets made from dollars and N1000 notes, to name a few

BBNaija Lockdown star, Nengi, clocked 24 on January 1, 2022, and her numerous fans from different parts of the world made it an unforgettable one.

Nengi got richer than she bargained for on her big day when her fans turned up with series of monetary gifts to make her day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nengi showed off her living room that as filled with uncountable money bouquets made from N1000 and dollar notes.

Nengi's fans showered her with N10m and other gifts on 24th birthday. Photos: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video, the BBNaija star was seen saying a heartfelt thank you to her fans in the United Kingdom who were responsible for the gifts. According to her, her fans in the UK decided to start her year with cash.

However, that was just the beginning. Another group of fans also gave Nengi a cheque of N10 million and that was not all. She also received four huge money cakes made from crisp N500 notes, edible cakes, hampers, food trays, several gift boxes and more.

See the videos of her jaw-dropping gifts below:

Internet users react

Nengi’s birthday gifts have now left fans vowing that they must also go for the BBN reality show. Read some of their comments below:

Official_qwinnazzy:

“Where una dey see rich fans .”

Domingo_loso:

“BBN na gateway to success if you use am well.”

Veevyane__:

“2022 bucket list: 1. Start comedy, 2. Go to BBN, 3. Be an actress, 4. Be an influencer.”

Harteyharrie:

“She deserves every dam*n good thing.”

Livy_kamzy:

“Congratulations dear I am expecting that girl to come and say you give it to yourself again like she said towards Tacha own.”

Gege_blaq:

“We promised not to lie this year, so therefore; I believe her. Can any of these her Uk fans come forth for some questioning?”

V_for_vitalis:

“So fans spend days working just to bless their favorite ♂️♂️♂️♂️♂️ I don’t understand. They need to investigate these so called fans.”

Pawryman:

“Staged!”

Nice one.

BBN's Tacha gifted N10m and more on 26th birthday

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha Akide, clocked 26 on December 23 and her fans, Titans, made it a very special one for the celebrant.

In their usual fashion, the Titans went all out to give Tacha expensive and notable gifts on her birthday.

In series of videos making the rounds on social media, it captured the moment the BBNaija star was surrounded by her presents, some of which included a 10-tiered money cake made of crisp N500 notes, a huge plasma TV, a laptop, a lovely edible cake, 26 wrapped gift boxes and more.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Tacha was also gifted N10 million by her fans. One of the representatives of the Titans spoke on the behalf of others and noted that they could not get enough cash and gifted the BBNaija star $7000 on the spot and transferred the rest.

Source: Legit.ng