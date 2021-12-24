BBNaija star, Tacha’s fans Titans went all out for their queen to celebrate her on her 26th birthday

The reality star was given loads of presents including N10 million, a huge money cake and more gifts

Tacha was seen gushing as she was presented with all her new gifts while surrounded by her Titans

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha Akide, clocked 26 on December 23 and her fans, Titans, made it a very special one for the celebrant.

Tacha was surrounded by some of her numerous fans as they gathered to make the 26th birthday a worthy occasion.

In their usual fashion, the Titans went all out to give Tacha expensive and notable gifts on her birthday.

BBNaija's Tacha's fans gift her N10m, money cake and other gifts on 26th birthday. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

In series of videos making the rounds on social media, it captured the moment the BBNaija star was surrounded by her presents, some of which included a 10-tiered money cake made of crisp N500 notes, a huge plasma TV, a laptop, a lovely edible cake, 26 wrapped gift boxes and more.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Tacha was also gifted N10 million by her fans. One of the representatives of the Titans spoke on the behalf of others and noted that they could not get enough cash and gifted the BBNaija star $7000 on the spot.

According to her, that was roughly N4 million in cash. She also added that N6 million will be transferred to Tacha’s account, making it N10 million.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Edithokoye0096:

"One thing I love about Tacha is how she pays attention to Titans, every single one of them and there is no VIP abi VVIP. In the industry, she selects few friends and not being a butterfly to every set."

Mhz_ijay:

"So you all think Tacha can Fake this kind of stuff I bet you all don't know Tacha even the Celebrities that loves her are still her fans..."

Arabagold:

"No celebrity fan base can match Titans oo I mean it’s been three fxckn yrs and presenting thoughtful gifts back to back ."

Iamsegzymania:

"Ask the girl wey dey give her how much she get for account as titans or whatever."

Billcellacy:

"But she’ll now organize a birthday party, and not one titan will be in sight… only celebs… these BBNaija celebs do their fans dirty I swear ."

Smartofficial__:

"I hope she's also giving back to some of them that are broke...Just asking respectfully because there are some loyal Titans that needs her financial help!"

Lorna.chuck:

"Considering her position, unless she is faking it,, why giving her such money when there are less privileged people to take care and uplift?"

Lorna.chuck:

"I don't believe it but happy birthday to her."

Nice one.

Tacha tells ladies who got 'box behinds' after cosmetic surgery to get refunds

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 star, Tacha, has slammed ladies who have worked on their bodies and the result came out not so good.

The reality star made her remarks on social media where she advised such ladies to request a refund from their doctors.

Tacha vowed that she can't pay a doctor and they will work on her backside and it will come out looking like an oven or microwave.

Source: Legit.ng