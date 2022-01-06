Power Couple: Young Lady and Her Partner Graduate School Together, Beautiful Photos Surface Online
- A young couple has left peeps inspired after a woman shared the good news of graduating together with her partner
- Ashley Buna Rathari (@ms_ashleeeey) took to Instagram to share the news in a heartwarming post with photos
- The couple is believed to be from Bostwana and their milestone has moved online users across borders
A beautiful young lady Ashley Buna Rathari (@ms_ashleeeey) has left Saffas inspired after she shared the news of graduating alongside her partner.
The good news of the lovebirds achieving this great milestone together is enough to brighten anyone’s day and is a reminder of black excellence. From the post is appears the beautiful and hard working couple is from Gaborone in Botswana and Mzansi peeps are overjoyed for them.
Ashley captioned the post:
“Did it with My Best friend y’all.”
Social media users showed love on the post:
k.aone reacted:
“Le cute jang.”
antii2.0 wrote:
“So beautiful congratulations.”
laone.mo said:
“Love to see it mamas.”
lebo_nene commented:
“Black excellency is key, well done, I am so inspired.”
tumelorobby_ said:
“A couple that graduates together... congratulations, Ashley, so proud of you.”
ms_btau reacted:
“Aww guys. Congratulations to the both of you.”
na._miii replied:
“To those who enjoy the fruit of love!”
ruddyngobeni reacted:
“Congratulations are in order.”
Twins graduated with first class
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Oluyale Juliet, went online to celebrate bagging a first-class degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Friday, November 26 with a 4.89 CGPA.
That was not all. Her twin sister, Kehinde, also finished from the same university with first-class as she got 4.82 CGPA. She prayed for other twins out there who want to be like them.
I was absent for months
Reliving her past days, Juliet said a sickness made her absent from school for whole two months as people were really concerned about her.
Coming back to school with a very determined mind, the lady read hard, wrote make-up tests, and submitted all missed assignments to keep up.
