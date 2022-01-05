Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is certainly a boss when it comes to rocking stylish pieces and a brief trip to his Instagram page is all the proof you need!

Anyone who attends a Burna Boy concert is not only blessed with a stellar performance but also a fashion show courtesy of the singer himself.

The singer rocked the outfit at a Lagos performance. Photo credit: Burna Boy, Gucci

The singer who recently performed in Lagos did not turn up for his fans looking regular. Instead, he made a fashion statement with his stylish and head-turning ensemble.

The Grammy winner got on stage looking every bit like a star in a groovy feather sleeve double-breasted wool jacket from Gucci.

According to details on their official website, the jacket is going for € 5500 which is around N2.5 million.

Swipe to see more photos of the singer:

Reactions

de_davids:

"Burna is the new wave of men’s fashion for artist ❤️"

fern.taylorartist:

"That outfit is so dope ❤️"

ochanya_uleh:

"Odogwu Dey enter my eye ❤️❤️❤️"

starboylekzy__:

"Burnaranking!!!!!❤️"

