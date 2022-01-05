BBNaija star, Ka3na Jones, has once again got fans buzzing after her recent post on social media

The reality star noted that she has successfully stayed in people’s faces for two years without any help from others

According to Ka3na, she is yet to see who can rub shoulders with her on this street and she is so proud of herself

Controversial BBNaija Lockdown star, Ka3na Jones, has gotten internet users talking for the umpteenth time after her recent spate of bragging.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality show star spoke on how she has been able to stay relevant even without the help of others.

BBNaija star Ka3na brags on staying relevant without any support from colleagues. Photos: @official_ka3na

According to Ka3na, being alone is something many people cannot handle, but she has been able to stay in people’s faces for almost two years without support from her colleagues or others.

Ka3na added that she continued to bag her deals and has stayed winning legitimately. The reality star then added that it is a legendary feat and she is yet to see who can rub shoulders with her.

On a final note, the BBNaija star noted that she is proud of herself and she is chilling out as the only boss lady.

See her post below:

Fans’ reactions

Ka3na’s post soon went viral online and Nigerians shared their thoughts. Some of them advised her to stop fighting with herself while others told her to rest. Read some comments below:

Omabarbie1:

“No one is competing with u, its u against u.”

Kiddiesroyale:

“Bus lady Rest in the might name of Jesus.”

Derinonlineboutique:

“Katrina Is always beefing herself to stay relevant.”

Cheezupcoconuts:

“Delusions of grandeur.”

Ayamkashi_31:

“This girl too dey talk na all the time she dey enter blog ♂️♂️♂️.”

Click2go1:

“She’s always ready to tell ppl about what she achieved but yet still don’t what sell…”

Duncan_eds:

“Shuooo you get rich oyinbo hubby which other support you need again? Abeg stop being greedy, God is blessing you with the resources available to you and blessing the others with resources around them.”

Grt_khali:

“This one is always fighting herself. Katrina rest in the mighty name of Jesus Amen.”

Ka3na shows off her old oyinbo husband to mark anniversary

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Ka3na, earlier took to social media to celebrate her years of happy marriage with her oyinbo husband.

The reality star, who has been known to hardly post photos of her man, shared a rare photo of her older oyinbo husband on her Instagram page.

Ka3na posted the throwback photo of herself with her man as she cheered to six years of an amazing friendship.

