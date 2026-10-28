Ailing Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu broke her silence with a video message from her sickbed, addressing fans directly for the first time in months

Nwosu revealed she has undergone one surgery since her public appeal for funds, but said her recovery has come with unexpected complications

The actress expressed gratitude to fans, family, and the Abia State Government, urging them to keep their support going as she continues treatment

Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has resurfaced on social media with a heartfelt message from her sickbed, letting fans know she is still alive and determined to recover.

The veteran actress posted a video to her Instagram page on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, marking her first public appearance in months since she made an emotional appeal to Nigerians for financial help ahead of urgent surgeries.

Ngozi Nwosu appreciates the people who have donated money to her care for her health as she shares an update from her hospital bed. Photo credit@ngozionwosu

Source: Instagram

Ngozi Nwosu Addresses Fans From Hospital

Speaking directly to her followers in the clip, Nwosu was candid about the difficulty of the past few months.

"It's a battle for life, I am half fine" and not yet where she hoped to be. I am still fighting, and I am fighting hard,"

She told fans, assuring them they would eventually see her back on their screens. She also credited the outpouring of text messages and prayers as a source of strength during her darkest moments.

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about her health as she tells her fans how grateful she is to be alive. Photo credit@ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

The actress specifically thanked the Abia State Government alongside her fans and family, saying their collective support had kept her going. She also referenced her ongoing dialysis treatment, closing with the words: "This is dialysis catatla; I will continue to fight."

Ngosi Nwosu: Recovery with unexpected complications

A caption accompanying the post, shared by those managing her care, shed further light on her condition. It confirmed that Nwosu has undergone one surgery since her initial public appeal over three months ago, but noted that her recovery has not been straightforward.

"She has undergone one surgery, but her recovery journey has come with some unexpected complications," the caption read, adding that she felt it was important to show up personally and express gratitude to everyone who had contributed.

The statement described the past few months as "a journey," with those close to her taking it "one day at a time" while trusting God for full healing. It also encouraged those who wished to continue supporting the actress to do so, noting that "every little gesture of kindness remains deeply appreciated."

Here is the Instagram video of the actress as she shares an update about her health:

Fans and fellow celebrities responded warmly to the update across social media:

@iamlilianbach wrote:

"God will perfect your healing."

@ronkeoshodioke commented:

"God will perfect your healing in Jesus name Amen"

@princesscomedian said:

"Your healing is perfected in Jesus mighty name."

@dorin_oyesanya wrote:

"Thank you Jesus for the life of your precious daughter"

@olori.productions commented:

"Perfect healing ijn amen."

@ucheodoputa1 wrote:

"To God be all the glory Amen and more grace, for the race ahead Amen"

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic abuse

Legit.ng reported that actress Ngozi Nwosu had opened up about her personal life and why she is not yet married despite being in her 60s.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she said that her man gave her an option, and she had to make her choice.

She noted that she regretted it later on, but had to move on after thinking about the reason for leaving.

Source: Legit.ng