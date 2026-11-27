Italian blogger Tommaso Marenghi posted a video of his VIP access during a presidential arrival in Ibadan, Nigeria

He wore a City Boy T-shirt linked to Seyi Tinubu and celebrated the presidential reception on Instagram

Nigerians flooded his comment section with angry responses, with many threatening to unfollow him

Italian content creator Tommaso Marenghi has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after sharing a video documenting his close access to President Bola Tinubu and his son Seyi Tinubu during a presidential arrival in Ibadan, Nigeria.

The footage, posted to his Instagram page on November 26, 2027, has since attracted fierce criticism from Nigerian followers.

Tommaso Marenghi showcases VIP access to President Bola Tinubu's arrival in Ibadan while wearing City Boy Movement branding. Photo: tommasomarenghi/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Marenghi filmed himself walking through a VIP runway area during the president's arrival, strolling along a red carpet and capturing the moment President Tinubu and accompanying officials stepped off the presidential aircraft.

He overlaid the footage with the words:

"I somehow made my way to the VIP runway of Nigeria's most powerful man."

His caption read:

"INSANE ATMOSPHERE 🤯"

What appeared to anger viewers most was not just the access Marenghi had secured, but what he was wearing during the visit.

The blogger turned up in a "City Boy" T-shirt, a brand closely associated with Seyi Tinubu that has become a recognisable element of the first family's public image.

He also took photographs with Seyi Tinubu, which many Nigerians interpreted as a deliberate endorsement of the administration and its inner circle.

The backlash was swift. Comment sections filled up quickly with Nigerian users who felt the foreign blogger had overstepped by aligning himself with the ruling party at a time of significant domestic frustration over governance and economic conditions.

Many accused Marenghi of arriving in the country as a tourist or content creator before transforming into an unofficial promoter for the Tinubu camp.

Watch the Italian blogger's Instagram video below:

What Nigerians said about the Italian blogger

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from his Instagram post below:

@haddassahlucy:

"Wait you are a supporter of Tinubu ??? What????????"

@fbodisereprincess:

"I'm sorry but I have to unfollow you"

@olarazzi_olarazzi:

"Do you support Tinubu? I am unfollowing you"

@abbasrants:

"It's ridiculous that you're one of city boys, Unfollowed."

@jgoldspropertiesnigeria:

"So you too is belle infrastructure? You left your side and came all the way to sort out your belle🥴"

@fomaas_cakes:

"Oh! You're a city boy. Unfollowing now"

@roderickskenny:

"You get mind oo them never burst your eye before"

Italian blogger Tommaso Marenghi attracts criticism from Nigerians over his public support for Tinubu and the City Boy Movement. Photo: tommasomarenghi/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Davido shares meal with Seyi Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was spotted sharing a meal with President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, and his wife, Chioma, at a restaurant in Abuja on November 19, 2026.

A video of the outing showed the trio smiling and chatting with another companion during what appeared to be a casual amala hangout.

The meeting attracted mixed reactions online, despite Davido’s previous explanation that his friendship with Seyi Tinubu was personal and separate from politics.

Source: Legit.ng