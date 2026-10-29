Old videos of actress and politician Hilda Dokubo criticising Nyesom Wike and President Tinubu resurfaced after she visited the FCT Minister

Dokubo was photographed with Wike on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, sparking speculation about a shift in her political allegiance

The visit fuelled claims she may be aligning with Wike's Rainbow Coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections

Old videos of Nigerian actress and politician Hilda Dokubo speaking out against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu have gone viral, just days after she was photographed visiting Wike at his Port Harcourt residence in Rivers State.

The resurfaced footage, which began circulating widely on Thursday, October 29, 2026, shows Dokubo praising Governor Siminalayi Fubara while accusing past leaders in Rivers State of draining public resources.

Hilda Dokubo speaks against Nyesom Wike in an old resurfaced video while fans are dragging her for visiting the person she was formerly against. Photo credit@hildadokubo/@nyesomwike

Source: Instagram

In the video, she claimed that before Fubara came to power, former leaders were "milking the people" and that money meant for ordinary citizens was flying over their heads.

The timing of the video's reappearance is significant. A day earlier, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, photos of Dokubo standing alongside Wike surfaced online, setting off a wave of speculation about whether the actress and activist is repositioning herself politically ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Hilda Dokubo: Speculation over political realignment

Hilda Dokubo has been spotted visiting the FCT minister months after she dragged him over River State politics. Photo creddit@hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

The visit has led many to wonder whether Dokubo is gravitating towards Wike's Rainbow Coalition, a political grouping that backs President Tinubu's re-election bid. Given her previously vocal criticism of both men, the meeting raised eyebrows across political and social media circles.

It is worth noting that no formal announcement has been made. Dokubo has not publicly confirmed any change in political affiliation or departure from the Labour Party, and the visit alone does not amount to a confirmed switch.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress speaking about the River State governor:

Fans react to Hilda Dokubo's visit

Nigerians on social media had plenty to say about the development:

@gen6ixteen commented:

"The money is no longer flying around she has been including"

@richardadunni wrote:

"The most constant thing is change! Only a f..l will remain static"

@___uche___ said:

"That's the tool the government is using against the people, Poverty and hunger"

@iamchams231reacted:

"But the person she was defending betrayed her and her followers. What was she supposed to do?"

@i_am_akpumping24 noted:

"This is what politicians called structure."

@justicepalimote shared:

"Everybody dey fyn their belle, if the money touch you..you keep quiet"

@boss_sonia1added:

"Belle infrastructure, Mama Hilda is well oooo"

Hilda Dokubo drags Tinubu over analogy

Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Hilda Dokubo criticised President Tinubu in a viral video for using a biblical story of Abraham and Isaac to explain Nigeria’s security crisis. The actress questioned the value placed on the lives of ordinary Nigerians, noting the contrast between citizens facing insecurity and political leaders travelling in heavily guarded armoured vehicles and luxury private jets.

Her remarks sparked reactions on social media, with many fans agreeing with her concerns and calling for improved security across the country. Others joined in praying for an end to the growing fear and violence affecting communities, as conversations about the government’s responsibility to protect citizens continue.

Source: Legit.ng