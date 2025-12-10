Saidi Balogun has shared good news with his fans about his son, Jamal, after he achieved a major milestone in school

The young man graduated as a pharmacist from the School of Medicine, University of Lagos

Saidi penned an emotional tribute to his son, reflecting on the struggles Jamal faced before graduating

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun gushed over his son, Jamal Balogun, after he graduated from school.

The young man recently earned a degree in Pharmacy from the School of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The movie star, who was recently seen with his ex-wife, shared a sweet and emotional post about his son.

According to Saidi, walking this path with Jamal has been his greatest joy as a father. He reflected on the challenges Jamal faced before becoming a graduate, noting that his son endured many tough and long nights, but he persevered with strength and grace.

Saidi Balogun prays for his Son’s achievement

In his post, Saidi showered Jamal with prayers, asking Allah to continue protecting him and keeping evil eyes away.

He also prayed that Jamal would continue to excel in all his endeavours, declaring that his achievement marks the beginning of a glorious journey.

Saidi Balogun expressed his love and pride for his son, encouraging him to go forth and prosper.

How fans reacted to Saidi Balogun's post

Fans shared their thoughts on the post, joining Saidi in celebrating Jamal's achievement while gushing over the young graduate.

One lady recalled meeting Jamal at LUTH when she was undergoing surgery, and she showered prayers on him, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

Colleagues and friends of Saidi also joined in congratulating the new graduate, celebrating the good news.

Recall that Saidi Balogun recently lost of his children and was heartbroken about the incident.

See the post here:

Fans react to Saidi Balogun's post

Fans reacted to the post made by the superstar about his son. They also wished the young man well. Here are comments below:

@callmebolatito stated:

"Congratulations son, Congratulations to you bro, weldone proud daddy."

@stellyv commented:

"Congratulations to my darling, you guys are making us proud."

@kafayat_adeola_orisile reacted:

"Congratulations brother, may Allah preserve you, protect you and promote you and your siblings Aameen."

@olaidebalogunmariam shared:

"Congratulations I saw him last year when I was operated at Luth."

@wumitoriola said:

"Congratulations my distinguished Pharmacist."

@real_funkymallam said:

"Congratulations, big boy . May Allah shower his blessings upon you and be your guide and strength."

@mademubarak shared:

"Congratulations may almighty Allah keep lifting you up."

