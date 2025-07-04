Nollywood actor Richards Oguntimehin, popularly known as Don Richard, has opened up about a shocking incident that took over his health

Nollywood actor Richards Oguntimehin, aka Don Richard, has spoken out about a health scare that took an unexpected turn after he quit smoking and drinking.

In a recent video, the actor confessed that he just began having major health difficulties two years after making the decision to abandon his previous lifestyle.

Actor Don Richard opens up about quitting alcohol and smoking. Credit: @donrichard

Source: Instagram

The shock of becoming ill at a time when he anticipated being healthier made the experience all the more unbearable.

He was hospitalised, and he claimed that the experience pushed him to reflect seriously about life choices.

The actor stated that it was in that hospital room that he realised something that many people are unaware of: many of the ailments that kill prominent people are internal.

Watch him speak below:

Don Richard’s video trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thediaryofatwinmum said:

"The effect has accumulated over the years...organ failure isnt something sudden...its a cumulation of habits...because you stopped suddenly doesn't mean certain damages has taken place."

goldenn_girl___ said:

"What works for u might not work for others. Some don’t smoke at all but have serious health issues while others that do smoke and drink are still very healthy with no health complications. Indeed God is wonderful. In all health is wealth, no do pass yourself find balance. Kodi."

lanimastyleng said:

"When he stopped what other precautions did he do? Healthy food, lots of water exercise now."

iamqmarkz said:

"Find balance in everything you do and remember health is wealth 👏."

oluyemi224 said:

"Eric ten hag indeed 😂😂."

uglyfishhhhhhh said:

"The bone contention is Too much of everything no Good, might be fun in the beginning till you try to stop."

gabby_tii said:

"Some times I wonder why the governments banned cannnabis but legalize alcohol when both are dangerous to the health, infact more people die from alcohol than cannnabis."

general_slimz said:

"One werey beside him said “Ka ni wipe eti wa mo, ke ma fi sile rara” means if you had known you shouldn’t have quit drinking and smoking 😂😂😂."

domino_richy said:

"What were you smoking sir, Igbo or cigarettes??"

adewale.f.gbenga said:

"Processed Sugar is also as dangerous as drinking and smoking. Sugar affects almost every part of your body."

edmond_westt said:

"Too many young people today go get health issues in the future. Drug abuse, daily consumption of artificial foods and sugary drinks then running far away from natural stuffs."

dharyorr said:

"If you like no smoke or drink 😂 who go kpai go kpai abeg no used ur own disturb us here."

Actor Don Richard opens about stopping alcohol and smoking. Credit: @donrichard

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng