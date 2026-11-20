France requires applicants seeking naturalisation by decree to pass a civic examination testing knowledge of French history, culture and society

The French government has outlined the specific conditions under which an applicant may be excused from sitting the civic examination

A medical certificate plays a central role in determining whether someone qualifies for an exemption from the civic test

France has clarified the rules around its civic examination for people seeking to become French citizens through naturalisation.

The government also explained the narrow circumstances under which certain applicants may be excused from taking the test.

France lists categories of foreigners exempt from citizenship civic exam. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

French citizenship: Who Must Sit the Civic Examination

According to France's official public service portal, those applying for French nationality through a decree — covering both naturalisation and reintegration into French nationality — are required to demonstrate sufficient knowledge of French history, culture, and civic life. This knowledge is assessed through a formal civic examination, and passing it is a standard requirement for the application process.

However, the requirement does not apply to everyone pursuing French nationality. Procedures based on declaration, such as those available to spouses of French citizens, parents of French nationals, and siblings of French nationals, fall outside the scope of the civic examination entirely.

Exemptions From the Civic Test

For those who must go through the decree route, France has made provision for a specific category of exemption. Applicants whose disability or medical condition makes it impossible to assess their knowledge through the examination may be excused from providing a certificate of successful completion.

To qualify, the applicant must submit a medical certificate confirming that their state of health prevents them from being evaluated through the standard civic examination format. This certificate serves as the basis for the exemption request.

The government has also noted that the instructing authority, or the minister responsible for naturalisations, retains the right to request an independent medical assessment. This second opinion can be sought to verify the nature and extent of the applicant's disability or health condition before a final decision is made on the exemption.

The clarification offers useful guidance for Nigerian and other African nationals based in France who are exploring the path to French citizenship and may be uncertain about whether specific circumstances could affect their eligibility requirements.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng