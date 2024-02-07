Nollywood actor Don Richard has caused a huge stir on social media over his take on married women putting passwords on their phones

In a video posted online, the movie star kicked against any married woman who passwords her phone from her husband

His statement sparked a huge debate on social media, with Nigerians dropping their hot takes on the matter

Famous Nigerian actor Don Richard sparked an online debate after condemning married women who have passwords on their phones.

The movie star had taken to his TikTok page to address the issue in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Don Richard noted that he finds it funny that a man will pay his wife’s bride price and spend so much on their wedding only for her to put passwords on her phone and restrict him from knowing the people she’s communicating with.

In his words:

“It’s just really funny. How will I pay your bride price, pay for the wedding, not small money o, I then finish marrying you and you start putting password on your phone, saying I can’t check your phone , I can’t check who you’re chatting with on WhatsApp, I must not check who sent you a friend requests or voice notes and you call me your husband that married you the right way.”

According to Don Richard, such actions should have ended when the woman was a single lady, or she should not have gotten married at all. Not stopping there, the actor also addressed men who think it’s okay for their wives to have passworded phones. He stated that the man should not be surprised that he trains their child for many years only to discover he is not the biological father.

He said:

“Don’t you know all that rubbish has ended when you were a single lady? You shouldn’t have gotten married at all. You men, so your woman will tell you not to touch her phone because there’s a password, and you married her? Don’t you know how much you spent on the wedding? I pity you. You would have taken care of your children for 25 years before discovering you are not the father, better go and do a DNA test. How will you marry a woman and she says her phone is passworded? Is something wrong with her?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Don Richard blasts married women with passworded phones

The Nollywood actor’s video caught the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral and it sparked an online debate. While some people agreed with him, others did not. Read some of their comments below:

Tmoflag0s:

“So no be only for movies this one f00l!sh.”

Otunbadeyinka:

“It's not hard to identify abusive men.”

ennygold1:

“So because you paid bride price she should turn to your slave abi, why you password your phone too, you guys can't even take half of what you dish out. We must turn mumu by force bcos we marry, orisirisi .”

topaz_int:

“So far, we can both be checking our phones, no problem.”

Ayotunde1287:

“When a phone is passworded, it doesn't mean she's hiding something. Some phones r like wallets, with just ur phone u can pay for goods, u av ur mobile banking and all that needs to be protected just incase ur phone fall into wrong hands. As a husband u can know the password but ur intentions must be clear not for u to spy at will cos honest u av no business being in a marriage where u can't trust ur partner. Uncle shd av passed this msg in a more subtle.”

1demmyblaze:

“So bcos you paid for bride price she cant make decisions on her own anymore or have a mind of her own?”

Winnieblaq2:

“But why the hell would you password your phone and your husband does not have your password. Na why this marriage thing dey scare me... why. We are not ready I swear.”

Big_chioms:

“I be woman but I will never support that password bulllshit in relationships especially in marriage.....make Una dey check Una partner fone oooooo talking from experience......it will save u ALOT.”

pee_weddings:

“Well for me I don’t think I have access to my babe phone just because I paid her bride price or buy her a phone she’s my wife and not a salve….. for me I love my privacy and I hating policing.”

dazzlnsbeautylounge:

“Did you buy her?? Inukwam pay bride price and marry you?? Is marrying you, doing me an honor?? Is like something is wrong with you? I thought marriage is the coming together of two ppl inluv to build their future? When did it turn slavery?”

Evesoal:

“He speaks for most Nigerian men who think that paying change as part of traditional rites is buying the woman’s life. She has no life, no privacy, and she turns into a robot.”

Uncle_koke:

“Women that have issues with what he said will definitely cheat.”

