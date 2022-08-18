Over the weekend, a picture of Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag and Nollywood actor Don Richard went viral as they were said to look alike

The image came up on social media after United lost their second match of the new premier league season against Brentford

Legit.ng, however, reached out to the Nollywood actor on how he felt about the resemblance as they both have almost the same look except for the skin colour

Over the weekend, we had a picture of Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag and popular Nollywood actor Don Richard joined together, trending on social media, especially WhatsApp statuses.

This image came up as banter by rival teams' supporters as they mocked Manchester United fans for signing a Nollywood actor instead of a football coach.

Actor Don Richard speaks on resemblance with Erik Ten Hag. Credit: @donricharddonking

Source: Instagram

However, the resemblance between the two individuals has stirred a lot of reactions online as many felt they both share almost the same look.

From the shape of the head to the beards and even the lips, Nigerian actor Don Richards looked like the twin brother to Manchester United's manager and former Ajax Football Club's manager, Erik Ten Hag.

In a video made available to Legit.ng upon request, the actor has spoke about the image and the resemblance, as he jocularly claimed they are twin brothers.

The actor also shared the mixed image of himself and Ten Hag on his Instagram page as he laughed in the caption.

Don Richard's fans react to his post

Aishatabdulldesire:

" Yoruba DON,, nd Oyinbo DON,, u b twins mofoor oo."

Chapterfelixadedamola:

"Ajeh u resemble each other."

Sonofawo__:

"Egbon na you dey Manchester United we know it’s you."

Kaypumping20:

"I said this and you posted it ."

Yomex247:

" ."

