Nollywood actress Linda Osifo announced her engagement to her partner Ose in a post shared on Monday, November 16, 2026

The proposal took place at a lakeside setting decorated with white roses and a glowing 'Will You Marry Me?' neon sign

Fellow Nollywood stars, including Mercy Johnson and Ini Edo, flooded the comments with messages of congratulations for the actress

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has announced her engagement, sharing an emotional video of the proposal that left fans and fellow celebrities overjoyed.

The actress revealed the news on Instagram on Monday, November 16, 2026, alongside footage of the romantic moment her partner, Ose, popped the question.

Linda Osifo opens up on how God brought her lover to her when she wasn't even thinking about relationships. Photo credit@lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

The outdoor proposal took place beside a lakeside dock at dusk, with a floral arch decorated with white roses and a glowing neon "Will You Marry Me?" sign setting the scene.

In her caption, Osifo credited the moment to divine timing, writing that the blessing came "Not in my timing, not in the way I imagined, but in a way only He could have written."

The movie star described the engagement as the answer to a prayer she had whispered, adding:

"Some blessings are too beautiful to explain. Some moments remind you that God never forgets the desires of your heart."

Linda Osifo's colleagues share heartwarming reactions to her engagement video. Photo credit@lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

Addressing her fiancé directly, the actress wrote,

"To the man I get to call my forever, Ose, I would choose you in every lifetime," before sealing the announcement with: "I SAID YES TO FOREVER!"

Here is the heartwarming Instagram video of the actress getting engaged to her lover:

Nollywood stars react to Linda Osifo's engagement

The post quickly drew an outpouring of excitement from some of Nigeria's biggest names in entertainment.

@realomosexy wrote:

"Common !!!! Congratulations darling Linds!"

@mercyjohnsonokojie reacted:

"Congratulations hun"

@omonioboli commented:

"I could cry!!! 🥹🥹🥹 I remember our conversation, THANK YOU JESUS."

@bimboademoye shared:

"Congratulations Linda . Cheers to a very happy home. Amen."

@iniedo wrote:

"My baby girl I am sooo happy for you. Congratulations"

@enioluwaofficial added:

"We're celebrating you, Linda!. So incredibly happy for you! May your home be blessed, fruitful, and forever filled with peace, joy, and abundant love. Amen!🥹"

Linda Osifo opens up about heartbreak

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Linda Osifo opened up about how her career in the entertainment industry affected her romantic relationship, revealing that she experienced heartbreak, popularly referred to as “chopping breakfast,” because of her profession.

The actress shared her experience with media personality Stephanie Coker on her podcast, where she spoke about the challenges she encountered in her love life as a result of being an actress.

the conversation, Linda explained that her career reportedly created issues in her relationship, suggesting that her profession became a source of misunderstanding and difficulties between her and her partner. Her experience highlights some of the personal sacrifices and challenges that can come with being a public figure in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng