The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation issued a circular on November 9, 2026, ordering all MDAs to maintain their current staff numbers for 2027

Federal institutions risk losing their approved staffing establishments and budget provisions if they miss the November 20, 2026 submission deadline

MDAs must submit detailed nominal rolls and workforce proposals and attend bilateral meetings starting November 23, 2026 to defend their manpower needs

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has ordered all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to keep their workforce at current levels for the 2027 fiscal year and has threatened to cut off budget provisions for institutions that fail to comply with new reporting requirements.

The circular was addressed to ministers, permanent secretaries, service chiefs and chief executives of federal institutions, among others.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation warns MDAs of possible budget sanctions. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Service Policies and Strategies Office, Ishiyaku Musa Mohammed. gave the direction in a November 9, 2026 circular titled "2027 Workforce Budget Call Circular."

Hiring freeze and structural restrictions

As reported by The Punch, Under the circular, MDAs may not create new departments, units or other organisational structures without clearance from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

All workforce budget proposals must include a copy of the institution's approved organisational structure, and vacancies may not be created for positions in structures that have not received official sign-off.

The government singled out positions at Salary Grade Levels 15 to 17, which cover senior and top-level officers in the federal public service, as particularly sensitive, warning agencies against creating unauthorised vacancies at those levels.

Where an agency can demonstrate a genuine staffing need, it must back its request with evidence of financial capacity.

"Where it is absolutely necessary to seek an increase, such requests should be supported with justifications attaching relevant information, including financial provision in the budget to meet additional emolument commitment; otherwise the existing workforce ceiling should not be exceeded," the circular read.

Deadline and budget consequences

The government set November 20, 2026 as the deadline for submitting workforce proposals electronically in Excel format to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Each submission must carry the endorsement of the institution's Permanent Secretary or Chief Executive.

Bilateral meetings to review proposals are scheduled to begin on November 23, 2026, at the Conference Room of the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, in Block A of the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja. Requests to reschedule those meetings will not be accepted.

The government warned that institutions which miss the deadline or skip the defence meetings face serious consequences.

"Any MDA that fails to submit its workforce budget by Friday, 20th November, 2026 or fails to attend the meetings to defend its proposal may not have Authorised Establishments for the year 2027."

This would imply that provisions may not be made in the Appropriation for the year under consideration," the circular stated.

The circular also requires MDAs to submit nominal rolls of all staff as at October 31, 2026, covering three formats: an omnibus roll by grade level, a departmental record, and a cadre-by-cadre listing.

Agencies must also provide names of officers due for promotion during 2027 and a breakdown of available vacancies. Inaccuracies in submitted records will be treated under Public Service Rule 100402.

The directive follows a September 2026 Personnel Costs Budget Call Circular from the Budget Office, which required MDAs to submit establishment Acts alongside personnel cost proposals and barred any budget provision for staff not captured on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Both circulars are part of the Federal Government's broader effort to tighten controls over public sector payroll ahead of the 2027 budget cycle.

Federal government freezes hiring, threatens 2027 budgets. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Federal Character Commission takes Customs to court over recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Character Commission filed a four-count criminal charge against the Nigeria Customs Service and Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges stem from the Customs Service's alleged refusal to submit recruitment records, allow monitoring, or suspend its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise as directed.

The case follows widespread complaints from candidates who were shortlisted but excluded from the training programme despite completing screening and medical processes.

Source: Legit.ng