Popular Nigerian actress, Linda Osifo, has spoken on how her relationship recently ended because of her job.

The movie star was a guest on Stephanie Coker’s podcast and she opened up on how her being an actress made her relationship life suffer.

Linda noted that she ‘chopped’ breakfast recently because of her job and she went ahead to explain.

Linda Osifo reveals her acting career made her chop breakfast. Photos: @stephaniecoker, @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

According to her, acting is really hectic and trust issues come up where she constantly has to explain why she is still shooting a movie late into the night.

She said:

“Your job is very hectic and trust issues will always come in and people just don't understand why a girl like you is still up at 2am shooting a movie.”

Not stopping there, Linda added that she wishes that when movies come out in cinemas, they have the timestamps displayed on the screen of when each scene was shot and at what location.

In the comment section, the actress also wrote:

“LOL What a session. but on a real, as a woman, you’ve more explaining to always do when you work into the late nights.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Linda Osifo speaks on how her acting career ended her relationship

A number of netizens shared their opinions on Linda’s relationship troubles. Read some of their comments below:

ebube_nwaguru:

"They won’t understand."

thorpesnest:

"hahaha very funny her.. But seriously the breakup is better now abeg..atleast the man knows it's not what he can handle. Imagine enduring only for the marriage to last 2mins!!! Congrats to her"

juzyboymaido:

"It's crazy, how this breakfast thing respects no one."

officialellaray"

"Fine girls do chop breakfast too o."

Source: Legit.ng