Iyabo Ojo turned heads at the Issakaba: The Return premiere in Lagos on Wednesday, November 11, over her choice of outfit

The Nollywood actress wore a long casual suit over an inner black gown to the star-studded event

Online users were divided over the look, with some praising it and others questioning the styling decision

Iyabo Ojo's appearance at the premiere of Issakaba: The Return on Wednesday, November 11, in Lagos became a talking point for all the wrong reasons, as her outfit drew sharp and divided opinions from fans online.

The actress, who is part of the cast of the highly anticipated Nollywood sequel, stepped out in a long casual suit paired with an inner black gown. While the ensemble was clearly a bold fashion statement, it did not land the way she may have hoped.

Iyabo Ojo, Sam Dede, Laide Bakare, and others show up at Issakaba premiere. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The event drew a strong turnout of industry names, including Laide Bakare, Phyna, Sam Dede, and Foluke Daramola, among other heavyweights. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on Friday, 13 November.

Despite the excitement surrounding the movie's release, much of the conversation online shifted to Iyabo Ojo's red carpet look, which some found puzzling, and others found charming.

Fans responded to Iyabo Ojo’s premiere look with both praise and criticism. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The video of Iyabo Ojo's outfit at the Issakaba movie premiere is below:

Fans React to Iyabo Ojo's Look

The reactions came in fast once the video from the premiere circulated on Instagram. Here is what fans had to say:

@queenofpips1 wrote:

"What kind of style is this?"

@prettypretty_mainland commented:

"Abeg, which kind style she wear so! 😂"

@propertiespedroflex shared:

"This must be one of Priscy new designs 😮 beautiful 🫡"

@wunmanny joked:

"E be like El nino no dey najia again 😂"

@r3aldeal_9 offered a more detailed take:

"There are some styles no matter how popular and trending it is, one shouldn't wear. This one follow. Very fine upper part design, dem take side bum spoil am"

@krystalrosess was blunt:

"Arrest the tailor mbok"

Laide Bakare at Issakaba premiere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that actress Laide Bakare and her daughter Similoluwa's presence at Issakaba premiere also left people talking.

While the mother-daughter energy won plenty of admirers, it also drew scrutiny. Several social media users took issue with Bakare's outfit, suggesting it was not suitable for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng