Yul Edochie's estranged wife May Edochie released a new gospel single titled 'Sorom' in collaboration with Nwando

The song, available on all major streaming platforms, draws on themes of divine protection and escaping the snares of enemies

Fans flooded the comments with emotional reactions, with many saying the lyrics moved them to tears

May Edochie, estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, has stepped into new creative territory with the release of a gospel single titled "Sorom," recorded in collaboration with an artist known as Nwando.

The song dropped on 15 November 2026 and is now available across all major streaming platforms, including YouTube.

May Edochie releases heartfelt song, message behind the lyrics sparks reactions. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, May wrote that there was "a good reason" to release the track on that particular day, inviting her followers to praise God alongside her.

In her caption, she described the Almighty as one who "is always there with me and never let my enemies triumph over me," giving followers a glimpse into the deeply personal faith behind the music.

"Sorom" draws on scripture and personal pain

The song's lyrics lean heavily on biblical imagery, referencing Psalm 125, "Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion that cannot be moved", alongside declarations of spiritual escape and freedom:

"The snare is broken. I have escaped. And my heart is full of joy." The worshipful tone, set against dramatic stage lighting during what appears to be a live concert recording, struck a chord with listeners almost immediately after the release.

May Edochie sends powerful message through new song about her struggles. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Fans react to May Edochie's gospel release

The response online was swift and largely emotional. Many fans said the song hit them in ways they did not expect.

@nenyeu.c wrote:

"Like May, you're multitalented??? Thank u for not hiding yourself under d carpet in the name of marriage"

@just4favour commented:

"The snare is broken and I have escaped 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏🙏"

@oilgas200 shared:

"I've been streaming this song on YouTube what a lovely song. May nation let's stream and share"

@lordresseva said:

"Goosebumps don full body❤️🔥 the Lord really deserved this from u ma'am he has really helped u🔥 my queen"

@tracy.isaac wrote:

"This song brought tears to my eyes Queen May you are an inspiration ❤️"

@ndolomarione commented:

"this is a pure worship song. like am already shading tears while streaming the song on YouTube. i finally got my morning devotion worship song"

@nayababy447 added:

"God packed every talent into one person and left me with nothing. 😂❤️ I admire you more and more every day. You are truly gifted"

Watch the live performance that announced the release below:

May Edochie's estranged husband Yul faces backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng