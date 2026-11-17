Canada announced it is actively looking for skilled tradespeople to fill gaps in housing, workforce and infrastructure development

The call targets trained professionals in specific trades, including carpentry, plumbing and machining

Canada said qualified applicants can explore dedicated immigration pathways to build a future in the country

Canada has announced it is seeking skilled tradespeople from abroad, specifically carpenters, plumbers and machinists, to address gaps in housing construction, workforce capacity and critical infrastructure across the country.

The federal government said the push is aimed at individuals who already hold the relevant training, credentials and hands-on experience in the trades it has identified as priorities. Those who qualify are being directed to explore available immigration pathways as a route to settling and working in Canada.

Canada announces opportunities for skilled foreigners, such as carpenters, plumbers and machinists to help build homes Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trades Canada is targeting

The government named carpenters, plumbers and machinists among the skilled workers it wants to attract. These trades are tied directly to Canada's housing agenda and its broader goal of strengthening national infrastructure.

Officials framed the move as an opportunity for qualified individuals to contribute to the country while building a stable future for themselves.

How to apply to Canada

Canada said prospective applicants with the right qualifications should look into the immigration options available to skilled tradespeople. The government did not publish a single application route but indicated that multiple pathways exist for those who meet the criteria.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate formal training and recognised credentials in their trade, along with relevant work experience, before they can be considered under these immigration channels.

The announcement is part of a wider effort by Canada to use immigration as a tool for addressing labour shortfalls in sectors where domestic supply has not kept pace with demand.

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Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng