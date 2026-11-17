Segun Sowunmi, a PDP chieftain and member of Tinubu's 2027 campaign council, fired back at Atiku Abubakar over his electricity subsidy promise

Sowunmi raised the $16 billion allegedly spent on electricity during Atiku's time as vice president under Obasanjo

The attack came as Atiku unveiled what he described as his campaign plans ahead of the 2027 general elections

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of President Bola Tinubu's 2027 campaign council, Segun Sowunmi, has challenged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his pledge to subsidise electricity for Nigerians, questioning how he could subsidise power he allegedly failed to generate while in office.

Sowunmi took aim at Atiku's campaign promises, specifically the former vice president's vow to introduce electricity subsidies if elected president in 2027.

Sowunmi questions Atiku's credibility on power

Sowunmi argued that Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo spent about $16 billion on the power sector during their administration without producing meaningful results.

Sowunmi said:

"I listened to what he called his campaign, and he said he is going to give them subsidy on electricity, the same electricity he and Obasanjo blew about $16 billion on, and they can't even create it. How can you subsidise what you can't even create?"

The PDP chieftain's remarks were pointed, suggesting that Atiku lacks the credibility to promise improvements in a sector he allegedly mismanaged during his years as vice president between 1999 and 2007.

2027 political landscape

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, having emerged from the party's primary on May 27, 2026, with his candidacy ratified by the ADC's National Executive Committee in Abuja on May 30, 2026.

Sowunmi, despite being a PDP member, is part of President Tinubu's 2027 re-election effort, reflecting the political realignments that have shaped Nigeria's electoral landscape ahead of the next general elections.

See the video of Sowunmi's interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng