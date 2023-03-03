Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has proven to be a boss when it comes to fashino and style

The film star has been spotted on numerous occasions looking drop-dead gorgeous in head-turning looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six times the ebony beauty served workwear style inspirations

It's the end of the week and while some people are gearing up to make the weekend count, there are those worried about what to wear in the coming week, in the coming week.

If you fall in this category, fret not.

With many celebrities slaying looks left, right and center, it can get pretty confusing whom to be inspired by.

Linda Osifo is certainly that babe.

The Nollywood actress is not just a good character interpreter, she is also a baddie when it comes to fashion and style.

Check out six workwear looks you should be inspired by:

Workwear look 1: Linda Osifo in pink pantsuit

She donned a crisp pink power suit that gave us intense cravings for vibrant tailoring.

The structured number, designed by Julyet Peters, features a defined waist, a plunging neckline and wide-leg pants.

Workwear look 2: Linda Osifo in yellow pantsuit

This vibrant caped look is chic and serves just the right amount of boss vibes.

In these photos, the actress paired her pant set with a high-neck white top underneath the sunny look.

Osifo slayed the boss chic look.

Workwear look 3: Linda Osifo is striped look

Brown and black have never looked so good!

Here, the actress sports a zebra striped puffed long-sleeved blouse which cinched her around the waist.

She paired the blouse with a gorgeous black pencil maxi skirt. She carried a brown mini bag and some clear strapped mules.

Workwear look 4: Linda Osifo in beige outfit

For this look, the ebony beauty put her curves on display in a two-piece beige monochrome look.

Here, she paired a puffed long-sleeved top in a darker tone with a bandage skirt and a pair of gold sandals.

Workwear look 5: Linda Osifo in organza look

For this look, she sported a maroon organza blouse which she tucked into a pair of high waist pants.

Just like Linda, you can rock this look but with a work-appropriate innerwear for the see-through blouse.

The look was designed by Julyet Peter.

Workwear look 6: Linda Osifo in ankara

This gorgeous mixed print look is perfect for Fridays!

Here, she rocked a long-sleeved dress with maroon sheer detailing and cute bows embellishing the bottom part of the dress.

She paired the Omazim dress with a cute mini bag anf some gold pointies.

Get inspired!

