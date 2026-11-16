UNDP and Olam Agri will train 200 young people in three Nigerian states, with women making up at least half of participants

Beneficiaries will learn baking, food safety and business skills, and receive starter kits to support small enterprises

Japan is funding the initiative, while partners explore wider opportunities; application details and training dates have not been announced

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered with Nigerian agribusiness company Olam Agri to provide 200 young Nigerians with practical baking, entrepreneurship and financial management skills.

The initiative targets youths in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, offering beneficiaries an opportunity to acquire vocational skills, establish small businesses and improve their livelihoods.

About 200 Nigerian youths to get free baking skills as UNDP partners with Olam Agric. Credit: Ariel Skelley/Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Funded by the Government of Japan, the programme will be implemented in collaboration with the three state governments, with women expected to account for at least 50% of participants.

The intervention forms part of efforts to address unemployment, economic hardship and limited business opportunities in communities affected by conflict and displacement in Northeast Nigeria.

UNDP announces training for 200 Nigerians

Under the partnership, selected participants will receive intensive training at Olam Agri's Crown Flour Baking Academy in Kano.

The academy operates the Crown Flour Angel Programme, an initiative under the company's broader Baking Brighter Futures project, which supports vocational development and entrepreneurship across Africa.

The new programme will accommodate 200 beneficiaries across four batches, with each group undergoing two weeks of specialised training.

Approximately 70% of the training will involve practical baking sessions, while the remaining 30% will focus on classroom instruction.

Professional trainers and specialists from Olam Agri's product development team will facilitate the sessions, according to MSME Africa.

Participants will learn modern baking techniques, food safety, product diversification, packaging and branding.

They will also receive lessons in financial management, product costing, pricing, marketing and business development.

Beneficiaries will receive baking starter kits

Beyond classroom and practical training, participants will receive customised baking starter kits to help them apply their newly acquired skills.

The kits are intended to support beneficiaries seeking to establish small baking businesses or expand existing income-generating activities.

The programme is also designed to help participants understand how to manage business expenses, attract customers and maintain product quality.

For young Nigerians facing limited employment opportunities, the training could provide an alternative pathway to self-employment.

The organisers expect the combination of technical skills and business knowledge to improve participants' chances of developing sustainable enterprises.

Japan supports youth empowerment in the Northeast

The Government of Japan is financing the initiative as part of its development cooperation efforts to support economic recovery and strengthen community resilience.

The Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State Governments will work with the implementing partners to align the programme with local economic development priorities.

The collaboration combines UNDP's experience in recovery and livelihood programmes with Olam Agri's technical expertise and training facilities.

UNDP and Olam Agri consider more opportunities

Beyond the initial 200 beneficiaries, UNDP and Olam Agri are exploring a broader partnership to support Nigeria's agricultural and food production industries.

Potential areas include sustainable food value chains, youth and women entrepreneurship, technology transfer, market access and investment mobilisation.

Nigerian youths in three states to get free baking skills and other training from the UN. Credit: UNDP

Source: Getty Images

The proposed expansion could create additional opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises operating in agriculture and food processing.

However, details of the beneficiary selection process, application requirements and training commencement dates have not been provided in the announcement.

Interested Nigerians should therefore await official information from UNDP, Olam Agri or the participating state governments before attempting to register.

UN offers $5,000 grants for Nigerians in 3 states

Legit.ng previously reported that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has opened applications for a new grant opportunity offering $5,000 each to five innovators developing solutions to pressing community challenges in Nigeria's Northeast.

The initiative, known as the 2026 Northeast Community Innovation Challenge, targets individuals and teams with practical ideas capable of improving livelihoods and essential services in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Source: Legit.ng