Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, condemned Tinubu's visit to Plateau state as a campaign move that cannot undo his failure to stand with the people during attacks

Atiku's statement, issued from Potiskum, Yobe state on November 16, 2026, said Plateau residents needed a present president during killings, not a vote-seeker

The former vice president also tied his criticism to the ADC's Affordable Life campaign, targeting what he described as an economic crisis under Tinubu's watch

Potiskum, Yobe state - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sharply criticised President Bola Tinubu's visit to Plateau state, saying no campaign promise or appeal for forgiveness can make up for the president's failure to show up when communities were under attack.

The statement, signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, was issued from Potiskum, Yobe state, on Monday, November 16, 2026, as Atiku took his Affordable Life campaign to the state.

Former VP Atiku Abubakar criticises President Bola Tinubu over his visit to Plateau State amid concerns over killings and insecurity. Photo credit: Government of Plateau State﻿, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, said Plateau residents had needed their president at the height of killings and kidnappings in their communities, not at a rally ahead of an election.

"The people of Plateau needed their President when they were grieving, when their communities were under attack and when families desperately needed reassurance. President Tinubu promised to end the killings and protect them, but he failed to keep those promises. He did not visit to stand with them in their darkest hour," Atiku said.

Atiku on Tinubu's Plateau Visit

The former vice president said the president's return to the state to seek votes amounted to treating the people's grief as a political tool.

"Now he has gone to Plateau to campaign and ask for forgiveness. The people may forgive him, but they will never forget the lives lost, the communities left in fear and the absence of their President when they needed him most," Atiku said.

He added:

"President Tinubu cannot abandon Plateau in its hour of agony, then return when he needs its votes and expect a warm welcome. The people are not props for his campaign, and their grief is not a slogan to be used when politically convenient."

Affordable Life Campaign Message

Atiku also broadened his criticism to the wider economic situation, pointing to what he described as the worst cost-of-living crisis Nigerians have faced in recent memory.

He said a president who looked away while citizens struggled had no basis to ask for a second term, adding that Tinubu had failed the 36 per cent of Nigerians who voted for him in 2023.

"The ADC's Affordable Life campaign is designed to address the economic crisis President Tinubu created and restore relief, dignity and hope to Nigerian households. Nigerians deserve leadership that stands with them in their moments of greatest hardship," Atiku said.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the ADC's presidential candidate following the party's primary, with the National Executive Committee ratifying his candidacy in Abuja on May 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng