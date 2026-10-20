Rachael Okonkwo has been trending online after rumours emerged linking her to Igbo billionaire Chukwudi Onuorah

The Nollywood actress was spotted in multiple videos alongside an unidentified man, sparking widespread speculation among fans

Okonkwo has not confirmed or denied any engagement or plans to wed the billionaire

Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo has found herself at the centre of intense public curiosity after rumours began circulating online that she is set to marry Igbo billionaire and widower Chukwudi Onuorah.

The speculation took off after the actress appeared in several trending videos alongside an unidentified man, fuelling further talk about a possible romantic relationship.

Video of Rachael Okonkwo continues trending as rumour says she got married to Chukwudi Onuorah. Photro credit@rachealokonkwo

Source: Instagram

In one clip shared on Instagram on Monday, 19 October 2026, Okonkwo and the man were seen sharing a toast with glasses of wine, clearly enjoying each other's company.

In a separate recording from what appeared to be a social event, the actress turned heads in an all-white ensemble, greeting fans and guests warmly, with the same man visible beside her.

Rachael Okonkwo continues trending as fans congratulate her over rumour that she got married. Photo credit@rachaeloknokwo

Source: Instagram

Okonkwo yet to respond to rumours

Despite the videos making the rounds, the actress has not publicly addressed the speculation, neither confirming nor denying any plans to marry Chukwudi Onuorah. The rumours, which did not originate from Legit.ng, have nonetheless dominated conversations across social media platforms since they first emerged.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress that got fans talking:

Fans react to Rachael Okonkwo's videos

The sightings have drawn strong reactions from fans, many of whom appear genuinely excited for the actress.

@miaroyaltydiamond commented:

"She's pregnant"

@zinny_bam wrote:

"Nkoli nwa Nsukka her happiness is so beautiful to see."

@ofulex reacted:

"Kai I am so so happy for her oo Congratulations are in order my sister."

@uchee.nna shared:

"I'm so happy for my Nkoli please."

@weightlossbysylvia stated:

"So happy for her and they actually look good together "

@okwynwaobiorah observed:

"Her face is giving newly pregnant look."

Rachael Okonkwo on her type of man

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo sparked reactions online after speaking out following a teasing remark from her colleague, Zubby Michael, about her being successful but single.

The actress, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, reportedly responded with a bold perspective on relationships, drawing attention to her views on love, marriage, and personal achievements.

Okonkwo's perspective on men generated conversations among fans and social media users, with many sharing their opinions on whether being in a relationship or getting married should be considered a measure of success.

Source: Legit.ng