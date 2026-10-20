New Zealand's Immigration authority outlined the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme, which requires both employers and migrants to complete distinct steps

The process begins with the employer, who must first obtain accreditation before any migrant worker can be considered for the visa

A Job Check stage sits between employer accreditation and the migrant's actual visa application, adding a layer of verification to the process

New Zealand's Immigration authority has outlined the three-stage process that foreign nationals and their prospective employers must follow to secure an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).

The scheme places the initial responsibility firmly on employers rather than migrants. Before a foreign worker can begin their own application, the company or individual hiring them must first apply to Immigration New Zealand for accreditation and receive it.

New Zealand mentions the 3 steps to get employer-sponsored work visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How the employer work visa process works

Once a business holds valid accreditation, it moves to the second stage: the Job Check. At this point, the employer may be required to advertise the role locally before the check is approved, a measure designed to ensure that the position could not reasonably be filled by a New Zealand resident or citizen already in the labour market.

Only after the Job Check receives approval does the process shift to the migrant. At that point, the foreign national becomes eligible to submit their own AEWV application, which is the third and final stage of the scheme.

The process includes verification steps at multiple points, including checks carried out after accreditation is granted. Immigration New Zealand regularly reviews the settings governing the scheme to balance welcoming migrant workers with upholding immigration integrity.

New Zealand: What the scheme means

For foreign nationals eyeing New Zealand as a work destination, the AEWV structure means securing a willing, already-accredited employer is a prerequisite, not an afterthought. The employer must initiate the process, so a job offer alone is not enough to start a visa application.

The scheme is intended to give New Zealand businesses access to overseas talent while ensuring each hire is scrutinised at every stage. Immigration New Zealand's official information page provides full details and current statistics on the AEWV process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of two skilled residence pathways for foreign workers.

New Zealand: Foreigners allowed to run businesses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand updated its work visa rules, clarifying which holders can run a business and which must work for an employer.

The changes took effect on 20 April 2026, giving some partners and post-study graduates the right to be their own boss while restricting working holiday and asylum seeker visa holders to employment.

Source: Legit.ng