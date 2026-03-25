Rachael Okonkwo spoke out after Zubby Michael teased her over being successful and single

The actress shared a bold perspective on relationships that quickly grabbed the attention of many

Her response has sparked conversations online, leaving fans eager to hear her full stance

Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo has responded firmly to her colleague Zubby Michael after he teased her about her success and relationship status.

In a video making rounds online, the actress was seen on a movie set alongside Lizzy Gold and other cast members when Zubby jokingly mocked her for owning multiple properties and a fleet of cars while still single.

Rachael Okonkwo reacts after Zubby Michael brings up her wealth and marriage. Credit: @rachaelokonkwo, @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Taking a playful jab, Zubby said her achievements might have scared potential suitors away, adding humorously that she could end up praying endlessly at Shiloh.

However, Rachael didn’t let the comment slide. She responded with clarity and confidence, stating that she is not interested in a relationship built on financial dependency.

According to her, she wants a man who is already self-established and purposeful. She emphasised that her journey has shaped her mindset, noting that she comes from a difficult background and values personal growth.

“The idea is to be purposeful before a man shows up. Where I am coming from is very dark. I am not looking for a poverty alleviation relationship. I want to find a man who has found himself,” she said.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Rachael Okonkwo’s response

The actress’ response has since sparked conversations online, with many praising her for prioritising self-worth.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamchiomaeru said:

"From jokes people say their mind. This is not funny in any way. Hiding under the guise of humour to mock someone. I love her response 👏👏👏👏👏."

ugogbaolahaven said:

"Women are evolving. I’m so happy that some Nigerian women are waking up."

oluomachi_beautyj said:

"She is just too amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

didyoby said:

"Someone said, as a woman once you get money, men don't know what else to offer in a relationship. Does it mean that it is only what they have to offer women."

olori_izy said:

"🔥🔥🔥 today's woman is evolving and I love it!"

bukasine522 said:

"But she don pass 40 naaa menopause, how she wan take find the man now?"

luchyxta said:

"Why are men always crashing out when they see an unbothered single lady? Why exactly?? I honestly want to know cos this comment section🤦🏻‍♀️."

sarah_ugo1 said:

"Zubby in everything u get! Get wisdom!!!! U don use joke tell her word , she came correct ✅ next time be man enough."

ouchcleo said:

"True true what do men want. Same man will ask a woman what she is bringing to the table. And when they see a woman with full dinning set, they come with marriage shaming the person. Same men will tell a woman that her family is not his responsibility now they see a financially stable and independent woman who is not just doing it right but taking care of home, boom they come with shaming her for being single even with her money. I thought yall don't want broke women? Omoh with what my eyes have seen in this life, nothing scares me more than poverty."

mzeuropa said:

"I love the way women are thinking these days."

Zubby Michael puts Rachael Okonkwo on the spot and her reply gets people talking. Credit: @rachaelokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Zubby Micheal clashes with Isbea U

Legit.ng reported that a shocking yet somewhat amusing video has emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, On Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U .

As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions. One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies rather than just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng